Weather warning: These Philadelphia neighborhoods get the hottest in a heat wave

Weather warning: These Philadelphia neighborhoods get the hottest in a heat wave Jun 28

Independence Park's Rose Garden loses its bloom as weeds take over

Independence Park's Rose Garden loses its bloom as weeds take over Jul 6

The Rose Garden overseen by the Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, bordered by Walnut and Locust Streets, between 4th and 5th, has been overgrown with weeds recently. It's seen here July 5, 2018.

It’s always good advice to stop and smell the roses.

But you might want to skip the rose garden overseen by Independence National Historical Park. The bloom is off the rose, so to speak.

Once, the garden was a peaceful respite, even used for wedding ceremonies. Now, the public space, bordered by Walnut and Locust streets, between 4th and 5th Streets, is dominated by weeds that have overtaken flower beds and pop up between the bricks in the walkways.

The rose bushes are stunted and tiny, with no evidence of even a faded June bloom.

A sign in all capital letters urges visitors: PLEASE RESPECT THIS SPACE!! IT IS A ROSE BED / IT IS NOT A WALKWAY OR LATRINE … IT IS HOME TO PHILADELPHIA’S ANTIQUE AND ANCIENT ROSES! / PLEASE ALLOW THEM TO RECOVER! THEIR UNIQUE BEAUTY AND FRAGRANCE IS IRREPLACEABLE!

The sign is surrounded by weeds, some several feet high. Nearby, a traffic cone sits askew.

The garden was initially designed to showcase antique roses, some varieties of which date to the 18th century. A preserved cobblestone paving, once the courtyard of a stable, dates to about 1796. Independence Park literature states that the garden includes up to 96 varieties of roses, including the “Old Bush” rose (Chinese Monthly Perpetual) and the green flowered rose (Rosa chinensis viridiflora). Unlike modern hybrids, most bloom only once a year.

Gina Gilliam, a representative for the park service, said the deterioration could be due to the intense focus staff has given to July 4 events, which culminate Friday with the reading of the Declaration of Independence and rangers dressing in 18th century-style garb.

“We do spray regularly for weeds,” Gilliam said. “But the last three weeks we’ve been hustling, preparing for July 4. It’s two weeks of events. All of those Wawa Welcome America events were hosted here in the park. Hoagie day started on [June] 28th.”

It’s not clear how many visitors the garden draws, or if potential budget cuts might be having an impact. A replica of an 18th century garden a block away and also owned by the park service appeared well maintained.

Independence National Historical Park, under the National Park Service, is a big attraction, drawing nearly 5 million people to 45 acres of land that houses Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. It had a budget of about $23.8 million for the 2018 fiscal year that ends Sept. 30. The Trump administration’s budget request for 2019 calls for a drop of $2.6 million to $21.2 million.