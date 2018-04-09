Historic Cowtown Rodeo's grasslands preserved in $2.6-million deal

Preserving the grasslands near Cowtown Rodeo took a number of years and agencies.

Almost 375 acres of grassland surrounding Cowtown Rodeo will be permanently preserved under an agreement financed mostly by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and brokered by the New Jersey Conservation Foundation.

Officials plan to officially announce the $2.6 million deal Wednesday on the Salem County property, which is adjacent to the rodeo. Cowtown bills itself as the oldest weekly rodeo in the nation.

The land is part of 1,700 rural acres owned by the Harris family, which has operated the rodeo for five generations.

About $2.1 million of money to preserve the land comes from the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. It will be the first such preservation agreement in New Jersey under the Grasslands of Special Significance program, according to Gail Bartok, assistant state conservationist for programs with the conservation service.

“It won’t ever be used for anything other than as grasslands,” Bartok said.

The program is for livestock farmers. Cowtown uses the grasslands for breeding and grazing. Under the agreement, 374 acres of those grasslands surrounding the rodeo will be permanently preserved, although the family retains ownership. About 100 horses and up to 500 head of cattle use the land.

The New Jersey Conservation Foundation said the deal stretches back almost 15 years when a developer approached Grant and Betsy Harris, who owned the 1,700 acres that make up Cowtown, and offered them “a ridiculous amount of money” for it. However, it wasn’t until the USDA became involved in 2016 that money became available.

But the couple said they couldn’t imagine parting with the land and wanted to pass it on to future generations. The deal is for less than the appraised value of the property and the family will use some of the money to purchase land that it had been leasing.

“I get to make my living at my hobby every day – it doesn’t get any better than that,” said Grant Harris, a former professional rodeo rider, in a statement. “The opportunity to make a living doing this means more to me than money.”

The couple plans to pass the land on to family including their daughter, Katy and her husband R.J.

Other money for the preservation deal came from the Open Space Institute and the William Penn Foundation. Natural Lands of Media, Pa., provided strategic assistance. Pilesgrove Township also provided assistance.

“In addition to protecting a viable and profitable agricultural operation, this preservation provides conservation benefits,” said Carrie Lindig, also with the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. “Large blocks of well-managed grasslands like the Harris property support groundwater recharge and bird habitat. ”

Officials say rare bird species such as bobolinks, grasshopper sparrows and American kestrels breed on the grassland. Bald eagles and Northern harriers also forage there.

