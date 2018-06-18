Former Pa. Gov. Ed Rendell announces he has Parkinson's Disease

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, 74, announced Monday morning that he has Parkinson’s Disease, but that his symptoms have stabilized.

“The reason I’m going public today, I want to send a message” to people with symptoms, he said in a news conference at Pennsylvania Hospital. “The key is to get at it early,” said Rendell, who appeared to have some difficulty rising from his chair and had a slight shuffle as he walked to speak at the microphone.

Rendell said he began having symptoms 3-1/2 years ago, and sought medical attention at the urging of his family. He went to see Matthew Stern, director emeritus of the Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center at the University of Pennsylvania, who appeared with him on Monday. He also began physical therapy with Heather Cianci, Parkinson’s specialist and geriatric team leader at Penn Therapy & Fitness’ Dan Aaron Parkinson’s Rehabilitation Center at Pennsylvania Hospital.

“I was stunned because I’d always viewed myself as indestructible,” Rendell said. His mother had Parkinson’s for the last 13 years of her life, and “I saw what it did to my mother.” But he said his disease has stabilized and “progression has in many ways stopped” thanks, the governor and his physician said, to his aggressive treatment.

>>READ MORE: Do you know the symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease?

“I wanted the governor to do this for some time,” Stern said of the public announcement. “One of the key messages the governor brings today is that …. with the right combination of medication and therapy, you can live a full and active life. The governor is an inspiring example of what Parkinson’s Disease looks like today.”

Rendell was governor of Pennsylvania from 2003 to 2011, and mayor of Philadelphia from 1992 to 2000. He became the city’s youngest-ever district attorney when he was elected to the post in 1977 at age 33.

>>READ MORE: Neil Diamond announces he has Parkinson’s Disease.

In 2012, Rendell received an award from the Bala Cynwyd-based Parkinson Council for his advocacy work. He said then that his support was inspired by his mother’s battle with the progressive neurodegenerative disorder that mostly affects the dopamine-producing neurons in the brain. The cause remains largely unknown. The disease causes tremors, walking and balance problems, and muscle rigidity. These symptoms may be accompanied by thinking and behavior changes and, in late stages, dementia.

Gov. Tom Wolf and his wife Frances issued a statement soon after Rendell’s announcement.

“Frances and I are sending our thoughts and encouragement to our friend Ed Rendell today. Pennsylvania has seen few leaders as tough as Ed and we have full confidence that neither has Parkinson’s disease. Ed should know that the entire commonwealth is standing behind him and hoping for the continued success of his treatment and therapy. As he always has, he is putting others first by going public with his diagnosis so others can also get the help they need. We are proud of everything Gov. Rendell did and does every day for Pennsylvania and Philadelphia. We look forward to continuing to work with him to build stronger and safer communities for a long time to come.”