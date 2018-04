The body of a 64-year-old man was found Friday in a creek bed behind the Mill Creek Apartments on Robbins Avenue in Penndel.

Penndel Police Chief Sean Perry said officers went to the complex shortly before 3 p.m. in response to a report of a body in the creek. The man was identified as a Penndel resident who has a medical disability, police said. Police did not release the man’s name, but said there was no sign of a crime.