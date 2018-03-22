Why did these bald eagles abandon their nest, high in a Pa. tree?

During the March 20 Nor’easter, Freedom, the male eagle, was still keeping the two eggs warm.

A veritable feathered soap opera is playing out high in the trees of York County, and it may involve a homewrecker, abandoned offspring, and even a murder.

First, the background.

A pair of nesting bald eagles – Liberty and Freedom – have become social media darlings since their debut on the Pennsylvania Game Commission Eagle cam in Hanover four years ago. Liberty, the female, had been using the nest for 12 years, Lancaster Online reported.

Live cam viewers rejoice over Hanover eagle laying first egg of 2018 https://t.co/vTDVdLaggD via @theeveningsun

My favorite time of the year watching freedom and liberty take care of each other with him bring her food — .Mo ghra ☘ (@automaticsteel) February 22, 2018

In both 2015 and 2017, the couple were proud parents of two eaglets. Sadly in 2016, one of their eaglets died and the other egg did not hatch.

This year the eagle cam went live on Jan. 3, allowing viewers to follow the couple as they worked to rebuild the nest, which had broken and fallen farther down the tree. They brought sticks, corn stalks, grasses, and other materials to their nest, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported.

On Feb. 20, the first egg appeared followed by another three days later. They were expected to hatch in late March.

But then, the situation took the first of several turns.

Since March 10 Freedom, who had been taking his turn keeping the eggs warm in the nest, was attacked twice by a female intruder, dubbed Lucy by social media followers.

The two can be seen in a violent struggle directly above the fragile eggs.

The Game Commission reported that an extra bald eagle like Lucy may be an adult that has not yet paired up and claimed a territory. The eagle may attempt to interfere with a nesting pair in order to claim a mate.

“With the population filling the available habitat in many parts of Pennsylvania, it would not be surprising to see some increase in nest failure as a result of these interferences and competition disrupting the care of nest and young,” the agency reported on its Eagle Cam page.

Then on Saturday, Liberty went missing.

An injured eagle was seen near the nest the same day, but was gone by the time the game commission arrived, Lancaster Online reported.

If Liberty is found injured, the agency could bring her to a licensed rehabilitation facility for care, they noted.

Are we looking at an unfortunate accident — or foul play?

“Some think Lucy wants to take over for the missing Liberty and maternally assume incubation duties. But others aren’t buying it and think she may even be responsible for Liberty’s disappearance,” Lancaster Online reported.

Freedom valiantly stuck it out on the nest through most of this week’s nor’easter that hammered the area. He was seen on videos covered in snow and crying out — perhaps for his missing mate, social media speculated.

When breeding, eagles develop a brood patch, an area without feathers that contains numerous blood vessels that allow the adults to easily transfer heat to the eggs. Females typically have a larger brood patch.

While snow is not necessarily a concern for the eggs, a hungry parent without easy access to food is.

Freedom had no chance to eat since Liberty disappeared.

Nature was too brutal Hanover PA Eagle Cam 3.21.18 06:45pm dst pic.twitter.com/TA8cdMqEm9 — marlene (@Septembers_Song) March 21, 2018

On Thursday morning, the nest appeared to be abandoned. Shortly after 9 a.m., a curious squirrel was seen checking out the empty nest. Most likely, a hungry Freedom flew off in search of food.

“We have never in modern history been witness to such conflict events and we will all learn as we go,” the Game Commission stated on its website. “In most conceivable circumstances, nature will be allowed to take its course without intervention.”

