American Cancer Society urges colon cancer screening starting at 45, not 50

Yardley man has terminal illness, but can't support GOP 'right to try' May 25

Dawn Eicher started experiencing symptoms of colon cancer at 21, but was not diagnosed until 15 years later. Now, she is an activist fighting to put the disease on the radar of doctors and young people.

The American Cancer Society on Wednesday recommended that people start screening tests for colorectal cancer at age 45, rather than 50, a change prompted by rising rising rates of the disease among younger people.

The organization called the new guidance a “qualified recommendation,” but said it was based on an analysis that showed lowering the screening age would save lives. Other groups such as the influential U.S. Preventive Services Task Force still recommend starting at age 50.

The initial test at age 45 could be a home stool test or one of several other screening methods that are less invasive, unpleasant and costly than a colonoscopy, which requires a bowel-cleansing drug regimen. However, “all positive results on noncolonoscopy screening tests should be followed up with timely colonoscopy,” the organization said.

