health

Aetna gives $4.5 million to Inglis, Methodist Services

INGLISECHO19-d
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon TIM TAI
In a photo taken last year, Richard Bernard, who has dystonia, a disorder causing involuntary muscle contractions, demonstrated how he could operate his apartment’s thermostat, lights and door access from his phone at Inglis Gardens.
by , Staff Writer @StaceyABurling | sburling@phillynews.com
Close icon

Stacey Burling

Staff Writer

Stacey Burling is a medical writer. 

More by Stacey Burling

More from Stacey Burling Arrow icon

Recognizing the connections between affordable housing and health, Aetna is contributing $4.5 million to a project that will provide apartments for people with physical disabilities and to those at risk for homelessness in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield Heights neighborhood.

The 47-unit, $16 million building is a joint project of Inglis, a provider of accessible housing, long-term care and adaptive technology for people with disabilities, and Methodist Services.  Inglis Methodist Gardens will be built on the grounds of Methodist Home for Children.

The organizations hope to begin construction by the end of next year.

 

Published: