Health officials report significant overdose spike in Philadelphia

Overdoses or adverse drug reactions in Philadelphia spiked between Friday and Saturday night to levels not seen in months, driving about 100 people to seek help in hospital emergency rooms, health officials said.

Health Commissioner Tom Farley said the cluster was the largest he had seen in his two years at the head of the city’s health department.

Seven people died of apparent overdoses between Friday night and Sunday morning, which is about the typical overdose death rate, Farley said.

But non-fatal apparent overdoses were unusually high around the city, officials said. It was unclear whether victims were overdosing on heroin, fentanyl or some other opiate or having a bad reaction to some other substance cut into their drug, Farley said.

Farley couldn’t say what had been in the drugs driving the cluster — health officials are still waiting on laboratory testing of bags found in the hands of patients who arrived at emergency rooms around the city.

“We have a large number of adverse drug reactions so far, but no evidence of increase in fatalities,” he said. “That’s the the good sign.”

Victims likely believed they had been buying heroin — the drugs were packaged in typical street heroin bags labeled “Santa Muerte” — Holy Death — and “Perfect 10,” officials said. Farley said one emergency room reported a patient who suffered symptoms similar to anticholinergic intoxication — caused by an adverse reaction to a type of drug found in muscle relaxants and some antihistamines like Benadryl.

Because of their unpleasant side effects, anticholingerics are also used as an abuse deterrent in some opioid pills, Farley said.

“What might have happened here is that someone sold some drug mixed with an anticholinergic, and a lot of people got it in a hurry,” he said. “That would explain a lot of bad reactions but a very small number of fatalities.”

But health officials won’t know for sure until the bags are tested, he said.

On Friday afternoon, police in Kensington — the epicenter of the city’s heroin epidemic — reported six apparent overdoses in the space of a few minutes, an unusually high spike, Farley said. The health department alerted hospital emergency rooms, outreach teams and community organizations, he said, to warn drug users to avoid the Santa Muerte and Perfect 10 bags and to ask hospitals to keep an eye out for a rush of patients.

Farley said it was originally reported that the cluster was centered around a specific spot in Kensington, but it was unclear whether the batch had been distributed elsewhere.

Over the next 24 hours, 100 people were taken to emergency rooms around the city with adverse drug reactions. Outreach workers told the health department the situation was more or less back to normal by Saturday evening, Farley said, but police were still reporting a spike in overdose calls through Saturday night. And many victims decided not to go to an emergency room after they were revived, police said.

On the ground, outreach workers and drug users alike were rattled, spreading warnings around social media and cautioning people not to use drugs alone, lest they overdose without someone nearby to revive them.

The city last reported an overdose spike in West Philadelphia last month, when 20 people overdosed on what officials suspected was the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, sold as crack cocaine. Two people died.

In December 2016, 35 people died in a rash of overdoses over five days; 13 victims overdosed on fentanyl and another 13 on a combination of heroin and fentanyl.

Farley said the health department was continuing to investigate the cluster and hoped to have more information over the next few days. He said overdose clusters like Friday night’s were “one example of why we need a comprehensive user engagement site,” or a safe-injection site, a place where people in addiction can use drugs under medical supervision, be revived if they overdose, and access treatment.

“If this happens in the future [at a safe-injection site], we would have medical staff to quickly figure out what’s going on and spread the word to others,” he said.