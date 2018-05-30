Philadelphia sweeps aside 2 heroin camps in Kensington, amid protests

Philadelphia clears its heroin camps this week. This housing program could be a key May 29

Volunteers help Tiffany Prinski, left, pack up her belongings as police evict people living at the encampment on Kensington Avenue.

As they promised, Philadelphia officials on Wednesday morning cleared out two heroin encampments off Lehigh Avenue in Kensington by their self-imposed deadline.

A handful of the camps’ last holdouts accepted drug treatment or housing services offered by the numerous outreach workers who walked through the camps on the last day of a month-long, intensive effort to address the latest open-air drug crisis to hit this embattled neighborhood. The rest of the people who had been in the camps had either left already for shelters, or said they were planning to camp elsewhere. A few said they didn’t yet know where they would sleep.

“My mind is spinning,” said Tiffany Prinski, 38, who lived on the streets of Kensington for three years and in the Kensington Avenue camp for the last several months. She spent Tuesday night in her tent, wide awake and anxious, running through her options.

A small group of protesters had plastered signs under the Kensington Avenue bridge that read, “Eviction = Death” in an imitation of the AIDS activism group ACT UP’s famous “Silence = Death” slogan. The protesters said that closing the camps without first establishing an official safe injection site would mean more people using heroin alone and risking a fatal overdose. Because the camps have plenty of people familiar with heroin use — and the overdose reversal drug Narcan — these are safer places for people in addiction, they said.

Neighbors staged counter-protests, saying the camps were a health hazard for the neighborhood and that their children, for months, had to pick their way past discarded needles and open drug use on their way to school.

Police cordoned off the Tulip Street camp just after 10 a.m. and slowly walked through the tunnel, checking inside tents for stragglers, as people pushed shopping carts full of their belongings down the street. Then sanitation workers scooped whatever had been left — tents, mattresses, pallets, tables — into a waiting trash truck.

They repeated the process on Kensington Avenue, where news cameras and neighbors clustered to watch. A few advocates helped Prinski, now wiping away tears, dismantle her tent. Outreach workers in orange shirts encouraged her to walk down the block, where there was a nurse waiting who could treat an abscess on her forearm.

“It’s always uncomfortable,” said Kate Perch, the housing coordinator for Prevention Point, watching the cleanup on Tulip Street. Prevention Point is running two of the city shelters that have opened to accommodate camp residents. “We knew it was coming, and felt like all of us in the initiative did the best we could to engage people. And that’s not stopping just because [the camps are being cleared].”

Left alone for now, however, are two more heroin encampments that aren’t far away, and have been growing in recent days.