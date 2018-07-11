Philadelphia hopes this 24-hour treatment center will save lives in the opioid crisis

She was just out of rehab. She was excited about the future. Three hours later, she was dead

She was just out of rehab. She was excited about the future. Three hours later, she was dead Jun 25

Susan McKenzie, an LPN, stands in the nursing station at the new 24-hour site at the NET Center on 5th Street, where people suffering from opioid addiction can get treatment and be sent to the next agency best suited to help them quit.

Getting a person into addiction treatment often hinges on a single moment — when they feel ready to seek help.

But for people with opioid addiction, the pain of withdrawal means that moment can pass quickly, replaced by powerful urges to use again to make the misery stop. Waiting for a treatment center to open for the day may be out of the question. Detoxing in the waiting room at a crisis center or an emergency room, or trying to navigate treatment options while dealing with nausea, vomiting, craving and cramps, can squelch the strongest desire for sobriety.

That’s why city officials hope Access Point, a 24-hour treatment center that marked its official opening Wednesday, can better serve a population often deterred by red tape and long wait times.

City officials say it’s another step toward offering treatment on demand throughout the city, long a goal of Philadelphia’s behavioral health department.

For people in addiction seeking treatment, “that window of opportunity can be very narrow,” said David Jones, the director of the city’s Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services. “If someone says they’re ready and the system trips them up, that’s a loss for them, and for the community.”

Access Point, which is run out of the Northeast Treatment Center, an addiction treatment nonprofit on Spring Garden Street in North Philadelphia, has served 306 people in opioid addiction since its “soft opening” in April. On Wednesday, it expanded to allow access to people addicted to other substances like benzodiazepines, cocaine, and alcohol.

Patients don’t need identification to enter or to be prescribed medication-assisted treatment — another common barrier to the treatment widely accepted as the gold standard for opioid addiction.

Stays in the 15-slot unit can last no more than 23 hours; the idea, said NET director Regan Kelly, is to stabilize patients enough to place them in more long-term treatments. In the unit, patients can be dosed with suboxone, a medication-assisted treatment that is an opioid; used as directed, it staves off the cravings and withdrawal pains that send people back to using, without creating euphoric effects. From there, staffers can transfer patients to inpatient or outpatient treatment, depending on what they need. And though some choose to detox without the help of medication, Kelly and Jones said they’re working to dispel the stigma that’s often attached to medication-assisted treatment — that patients are just replacing one drug with another, explaining that this is their best chance at lasting recovery.

“People continue to die in the face of evidence that medication-assisted treatment is the gold standard,” Kelly said.

So far, the unit has not had trouble locating longer-term treatment options. Jones said that of the 12,000 medication-assisted treatment slots in Philadelphia, 3,000 are still open.

“We think we’re going to fill those slots,” Kelly said.

Everyone who’s come through so far, Kelly said, has been placed in treatment within that 23-hour frame. Some have entered and left for treatment within four hours, she said. And about 40 Access Point patients came directly from the four heroin encampments in Kensington, two of which were cleared a month after the center opened.

Sheila Ford, NET’s community outreach coordinator, who goes to the remaining encampments twice a week trying to persuade people to seek treatment, said it is invaluable to be able to offer immediate help — even in the middle of the night.

Alone with their thoughts, outside in the quiet, she said, is often when people are most receptive to the idea.