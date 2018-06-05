Opioid overdose antidote Naloxone recalled nationwide

Elvis Rosado, education and outreach coordinator for Prevention Point Philadelphia, demonstrates how to administer naloxone to temporarily stop an opioid overdose on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.

Two lots of the opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone have been voluntarily recalled by its maker Hospira, Inc., according to an announcement issued by the U.S Food and Drug Administration.

Hospira, Inc., a Pfizer company, recalled its single-use cartridge syringe system, brand name Carpuject, because of loose particulate matter on the plunger that has the low potential to cause local irritation and internal allergic reactions, the release said.

A label on the product, distributed to hospitals and institutions, recommends “visual inspection of the product for particulate matter and discoloration prior to administration,” which may reduce the risk of infection.

Elvis Rosado, education and community outreach coordinator of Prevention Point in Philadelphia, said that the recall would not negatively impact the needle exchange program because they do not use the recalled product. Instead, Prevention Point uses a nasal spray by Adapt Pharma, Inc., known as Narcan, which does not require the use of a syringe.

“[Naloxone] is the generic one. We don’t use that one,” Rosado said. “I’m glad. That would’ve been a nightmare.”

Hospira, Inc., has contacted wholesalers, distributers and hospitals regarding the recall. There have not been reports of any adverse events as a result of using the Naloxone cartridge syringe, the release said.

Naloxone hydrochloride is used for the complete or partial reversal of a confirmed or suspected opioid overdose.