Pa. hospital admissions for heroin overdoses increase even as pain-med overdoses decline

Pennsylvania hospitals are admitting more people for heroin overdoses — but fewer for prescription opioid overdoses, a Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council analysis has found.

Hospitalizations for pain medication overdoses decreased by 2.2 percent between 2016 and 2017, while those for heroin overdoses increased by 12.7 percent in the same period. These trends are in keeping with other research findings that use of prescription medicines — often blamed for fueling the current opioid crisis — is being curtailed after years of legal and medical efforts, as well as heightened public awareness of these drugs’ addiction potential.

“There have been tremendous efforts to combat this epidemic, by government and the private sector,” Joe Martin, executive director of the cost council, wrote in an email. “Hopefully we are beginning to see the impact of those efforts but we cannot call this a trend without more data.”

The rapid increase in illicit drug use also has long been noted. But interestingly, the new analysis found that the heroin hospitalization increase also appears to be slowing down. Between 2011 and 2016, hospital admissions for heroin overdoses increased each year by an average of 24 percent, nearly double the most recent rate. And, during the last half of 2017, hospitalizations for heroin overdoses dropped. It’s too soon to tell whether that trend will continue too, Martin said.

Philadelphia, where 1,217 people died of drug overdoses in 2017, had the state’s second-highest rate of opioid overdose hospitalizations between 2016 and 2017: 100.6 per 100,000 residents. Only tiny Cambria County, with a population less than 1/10th of Philadelphia’s, had a higher rate, at 102.1 per 100,000 residents.

The council found that lower-income Pennsylvanians have been hit particularly hard by the overdose crisis: the rate at which these residents visited hospitals for overdoses was nearly double the statewide rate in 2016 and 2017. Black residents were hospitalized for overdoses at a slightly higher rate than white residents — 67.5 admissions per 100,000 residents vs. 65.9 admissions per 100,000 residents, respectively. The Hispanic rate was 50.4 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents.

It’s important to note that many people who overdose never go to the hospital; revived by the reversal drug Narcan, many refuse medical attention, even though authorities say this is the wisest course. And others die before they can be admitted.

The study found that people who overdosed on heroin were less likely to survive than those who overdosed on pain medications: 9.6 percent, nearly 1 in 10, of the patients hospitalized for heroin overdoses in 2017 died in the hospital, up from 9.3 percent in 2016. Five percent, 1 in 20, of those with pain medicine overdoses in 2017 died, up from 2.9 percent in 2016.

Opioid overdoses as a whole cost some $32 million in hospital payments in 2017, the council found. Medicaid, the government program for the poor, covered the costs of most heroin overdoses; Medicare, the program for seniors and the disabled, covered most pain medication overdoses.