Gov. Wolf extends opioid disaster declaration for three months

Gov. Wolf on Wednesday renewed the state’s opioid disaster declaration for another three months, saying the state needs more time to implement solutions to fight the epidemic.
Wolf first declared a disaster over the epidemic in January. That declaration was set to expire next week. He said the renewal will allow state initiatives undertaken during the last three months to continue uninterrupted, and gives the state time to execute new plans to stem overdose deaths and get more people into treatment.
He said the state has made progress since the beginning of the year. At overdose scenes, paramedics in Pennsylvania now are permitted to hand out naloxone, a reversal drug, to friends and family members of a person they’ve just rescued. The state has expanded its prescription drug monitoring program and waived birth-certificate fees for people with opioid use disorder, as it’s often difficult to get into some kinds of treatment without an ID. The state is also encouraging hospitals to track non-fatal overdoses and instances of neonatal abstinence syndrome.
“I am pleased with our progress under the disaster declaration, but there is much more work to be done,” Wolf said in a statement.
Wolf has also called for legislation to allow the state secretary of health to declare a public health emergency.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.