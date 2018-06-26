Two people die in rash of crack-fentanyl overdoses in West Philadelphia

She was just out of rehab. She was excited about the future. Three hours later, she was dead.

She was just out of rehab. She was excited about the future. Three hours later, she was dead. Jun 25

Aubrey Whelan is a staff writer assigned to the enterprise team. Since joining the Inquirer in 2012, she has covered crime in Philadelphia and everything in Chester County.

FILE – In this June 6, 2017 file photo, a reporter holds up an example of the amount of fentanyl that can be deadly after a news conference about deaths from fentanyl exposure, at The Drug Enforcement Administration headquarters in Arlington, Va.

Twenty crack cocaine users in West Philadelphia have now overdosed — two fatally — on what health officials suspect is fentanyl, the deadly synthetic opioid, city officials said Tuesday. What’s more, it appears that victims did not realize they were taking fentanyl.

The rash of overdoses began June 16; 15 people overdosed in West Philadelphia that weekend, but none died. Since then, another five people have overdosed, two fatally. Others have suffered serious health consequences, including anoxic brain injury — an injury sustained when the brain is cut off from oxygen.

The victims were mostly African-American, officials said, and between the ages of 40 and 50. Two-thirds were men. Many told health providers that they thought they were taking crack cocaine, but their overdose symptoms did not fit the profile of crack intoxication. Instead, they appeared to be suffering from an opioid overdose, and medics reported using more doses of naloxone, the opioid overdose-reversing spray, than usual to revive them. That’s a hallmark of a fentanyl overdose.

Some patients received toxicology tests after their overdoses which revealed the presence of only fentanyl, officials said.

“This is, again, yet another very disturbing example of people who are struggling with substance use disorder, purchasing a street drug that they think is one drug that is actually possibly another,” said Special Agent Patrick Trainor, a public information officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Contamination of the drug supply with fentanyl has long been a concern in Philadelphia, where much of the city’s heroin is cut with the more powerful opioid, and drug deaths from a combination of cocaine and fentanyl have been on the rise. But this is the first time a cluster of crack cocaine and fentanyl overdoses has been reported in Philadelphia, officials said.

“Everyone sort of knows, if they read the paper and follow the news, that fentanyl is in all of the heroin now,” said Caroline Johnson, the city’s deputy health commissioner. “Some of the cautions that people are told when they’re using heroin is to take it very slowly, to do a test dose, have naloxone present in case of an overdose. We don’t say those things to cocaine users or crack users.

“The messaging that goes out to all drug users has to change: No matter what you’re taking, it could have this extremely dangerous product called fentanyl in it, and there’s no way to know what the dose is and how it’s going to affect you.”

She called the overdose cluster a “game-changer” for the health department.

The city is working to alert doctors and people with cocaine addiction, with health department staffer handing out naloxone and information on the overdose cluster to drug users in West Philadelphia, Johnson said. Residents can learn how to get naloxone at phillynaloxone.com, and access addiction treatment at dbhids.org/addiction-services. Medicaid beneficiaries can call 1-888-545-2600 for information on how to access treatment; people without insurance can call the city’s Behavioral Health Services Initiative at 215-546-1200.