Health & Science

Gavin, 61, and Cindy, 60, Kerr at their Wayne home. The couple lost son Ryan 10 years, ago when he was 17, to bone cancer. They started a website called Coping Space to give support to families going through similar situations.
'Is this my last Christmas?' After battling cancer - twice - Wayne couple help others cope

By Rita Giordano

When cancer is the unwelcome guest, love is what matters most, this Wayne family has learned. They're trying to help others.

