Health & Science

When cancer is the unwelcome guest, love is what matters most, this Wayne family has learned. They're trying to help others.
If you plan to start being a healthier you in two weeks, start making sure now that you are positioned to reach your goals.
A new study by Penn researchers suggests that many cancer patients are foregoing prescribed oral cancer medications because they can't afford the co-pays.
The bill passed by Congress late Thursday to keep most of the federal government funded for another month also provided a temporary reprieve to a number of health programs in danger of running out of money, most notably CHIP.
The forbidden words directive shouldn't have been so surprising. Science denialism isn't new to the Trump administration.
The closest parallel: perhaps the early years of AIDS.
Holiday activities like stringing lights, maneuvering around the tree to hang ornaments and shoveling slick snow can lead to falls that have you dashing through the snow to the emergency room.
Among people in their 70s and 80s, cancer screenings often detect slow-growing tumors that are unlikely to cause problems in patients' lifetimes.
U.S. regulators once scrutinized or even froze research at universities after learning of such controversies. Now, experts said, the oversight agencies tend to avoid action even for the most outrageous abuses.
I became concerned that he might have something lodged in his upper throat near his larynx or esophagus. His owner couldn't recall what sharp objects, such as razor blades, might have been in the trash can.
What must it be like when you're fine one minute, and the next minute you have a serious traumatic injury. How do you handle that?
The choice of Catherine McCabe, who has a background in environmental science and law, is in marked contrast to current DEP Commissioner Bob Martin, appointed by Gov. Chris Christie.
