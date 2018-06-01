Democrats in South Jersey's 2nd Congressional District Primary

After representing South Jersey's 2nd Congressional District since 1995, Republican incumbent Rep. Frank LoBiondo is retiring, and Democrats are looking to take the swing district in November. Three candidates are leading in the running up to the June 5, 2018 Democratic primary, in the district which includes the only two counties in New Jersey that voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election after voting for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. By TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer