It's free Wawa coffee day

A Wawa store in Somerdale, N.J. Thursday is the chain’s annual free coffee day.
by , Staff Writer @jgambardello | jgambardello@phillynews.com
If you haven’t heard, it’s Wawa’s 54th birthday and that means free coffee for everyone.

The Delaware County-based convenience store chain says it expects to give away more than 2 million cups of coffee at its 750 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

What is known as Wawa Day started in 2014, when the chain marked the 50th anniversary of the opening of its first store, which happened in 1964 in Folsom, Pa.

