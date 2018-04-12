It's free Wawa coffee day

Topless TV actress rushes Bill Cosby outside courthouse on first day of retrial

If you haven’t heard, it’s Wawa’s 54th birthday and that means free coffee for everyone.

Cheers to 54 years! Enjoy FREE Any Size Coffee today, 4/12! #WawaDay pic.twitter.com/Ff5PlOE8QP — Wawa (@Wawa) April 12, 2018

The Delaware County-based convenience store chain says it expects to give away more than 2 million cups of coffee at its 750 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

What is known as Wawa Day started in 2014, when the chain marked the 50th anniversary of the opening of its first store, which happened in 1964 in Folsom, Pa.

Happy #WawaDay ! Cheers! It’s nice when you get gifts for another’s birthday. Thanks for the coffee! pic.twitter.com/u7YqSiekHA — Heather Redfern (@RedfernHeather) April 12, 2018

