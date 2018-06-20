Peanut butter and bacon - and a burger

For all the vaunted burgers in Philly — Village Whiskey’s, Fountain Porter’s, Sketch’s, to name a few — there is only one that has won the annual Burger Brawl three times. It’s the PB & Bacon from Lucky’s Last Chance in Queen Village and Manayunk. The key ingredient is peanut butter, whose salty smoothness hits the American cheese, bacon, and beef with an extra bomb of umami. It’s $9.50 for a junior, $11.50 for the whole shebang. And yes, that’s a side of grape jelly.

PB & Bacon burger, Lucky’s Last Chance, 4421 Main St.; 848 S. Second St. luckyslastchance.com