Glossary

I love a good burrito as much as anyone -- just not when I'm in a real Mexican restaurant. Yes, there is such a thing in the authentic Mexican tradition, but it's far smaller than your typical Chipotle belly bomb and mostly found in the northern border regions (or Tex-Mex kitchens) where flour tortillas are common. When I'm eating in South Philly, where most cooks come from the state of Puebla, I will always go for anything made with masa, the corn dough used for tacos and enchiladas, among many other specialties. Except when I want a torta. Here's a handy glossary to help navigate some of the most common ingredients and dishes you'll find on local Mexican menus.

Huaraches, sopes, tlacoyos

Fresh corn tortillas are beautiful. But masa can be formed into other shapes that, when machine-made tortillas are being used elsewhere on the menu, are almost always assuredly handmade with thicker textures that deliver a fluffy, earthy corn chew. Huaraches (which means "sandal") are large ovals, while sopes are small and round with ridges to contain a layer of beans and toppings. Smaller tlacoyos are oval-shaped turnovers often stuffed with beans then topped with salsa. The best quesadillas in South Philly also are made of hand-pressed masa.

Al pastor

This flavorful taco option, which descends from the Lebanese influence on Mexican cooking, is traditionally pork marinated in guajillo sauce and spices layered on a vertical spit beneath a pineapple. The complexity and balance of seasonings will tell you a lot about the skill in the kitchen. Most restaurants do without the spit, but when you find one that does, it's always better.

Carnitas

Also pork, but slow-cooked, often with orange juice, Coca-Cola, sometimes dairy, and usually plenty of fat, this is another bellwether filling for your taco.

Tinga de pollo

Pulled chicken braised in tomato sauces smoky with chipotle peppers, this is my go-to topping for tostadas.

Mole poblano

There are multiple versions and colors of mole, the intricate sauce that is Mexico's national dish. But mole poblano, which hails from the state from which most Philly Mexicans came, likely is the original and probably the most famous. It typically blends Mexican chocolate with chiles, nuts, fruits, animal crackers, seeds and other spices, but as many variations exist as there are home kitchens.

Huitlacoche

The swollen black kernels of corn infected with fungus, colorfully known as corn smut, have been called the Mexican truffle, with an intensely earthy flavor and dark black hue that brings dramatic color to any dish. It's considered something of a luxury, so not always common (and almost always canned). But their juicy pop is fantastic inside the hot folds of a quesadilla made from fresh corn tortillas, usually paired with Oaxaca cheese and spicy jalapeños.

Cemita or torta?

Both are overstuffed Mexican sandwiches, but come on different breads. The more common telera is bigger, on a flour-dusted football-shaped loaf piled high with meats, lettuce, tomato and avocado, among other things. The cemita, a Puebla specialty, comes on a chewier round sesame-speckled roll with (in addition to the meat) fresh Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, chipotle sauce and papalo herb, whose butterfly-shaped leaves taste like a mix of mint and cilantro.

Chilaquiles

Stale tortillas simmered in salsa then paired with eggs is a classic Mexican breakfast, and one of the best ways to start your South Philly morning.

Champurrado

This chocolate-flavored variation on the warm sweet beverage of atole is mixed a cinnamon-scented powder of ancient pinole corn, which, in South Philly, is often blue or red and shipped direct from relatives' farms back in Puebla. Perfect for breakfast.