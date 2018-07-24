Made in America food contest will pick vendors for this year's festival

Jay-Z’s not a businessman, he’s a business, man.

This weekend, his annual Made in America festival is hosting a contest offering local businesses a chance to score spots selling food on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway when the event comes to town later this summer.

>>READ MORE: Made in America staying on the Parkway is a win for Jay-Z, and for Philadelphia

The culinary competition will take place Sunday at the Fillmore in Fishtown. More than 60 food vendors will compete, according to Jana Fleishman of Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment company. Of those competitors, 35 will be selected to set up shop on the Parkway during the Labor Day weekend festival, joining other prearranged vendors.

>>READ MORE: Jay-Z on Made in America: ‘We are disappointed that the Mayor of the City of Philadelphia would evict us from the heart of the city’ | Opinion

The annual festival — which, it was announced earlier this week, will remain on the Parkway following a dispute between city officials and the rapper over the location — always includes local food trucks and vendors. This year, Jay-Z wanted locals to have a say in who some of those vendors are, Fleishman said.

>>READ MORE: Made in America to stay on Ben Franklin Parkway after Kenney reaches accord with Jay-Z’s company

Attendees and a panel of guest judges can sample offerings in various categories — such as finger foods, Italian, Latin/Mexican, sandwiches, vegan, and dessert — and vote for their favorites in each category based on execution, creativity, appearance and taste. Competing vendors include local businesses like the Cow and the Curd, Mama’s Meatballs, Humpty’s Dumplings and more.

Sunday’s competition is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The only remaining tickets are available for $25, and include 10 a.m. access to the trucks and food tickets for every vendor. There will be a cash bar.