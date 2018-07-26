11 flavored popcorn recipes

Popcorn is a delicious snack. My kids love it and I often make it for movie night at my house. Lately, I have been experimenting a bit with flavors. Who said popcorn has to be plain? Sweet, savory, spicy… the possibilities are endless.

This roundup showcases some of the best flavored popcorn recipes out there. You will find something for everyone! From sweet flavor combinations like Salted Caramel Popcorn, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Popcorn, Maple Peanut Butter Popcorn, Cookies and Cream Popcorn, Coconut Kettle Corn and Pumpkin Popcorn; to savory and innovative recipes like Sriracha Caramel Corn, Brown Butter and Crispy Sage Popcorn, Rosemary Garlic Popcorn, Barbecue Ranch Popcorn and Matcha Stovetop Popcorn—my new favorite!

So, what are you waiting for? Sit down, relax, and start browsing through these crunchy recipes!

Manuela is a leading Italian blogger, cookbook author, recipe developer, food writer, and photographer based in Sydney, Australia. She is very passionate about food and about using high-quality ingredients in her recipes. Since 2011, she has been the sole voice behind Manu’s Menu, where she writes mainly about authentic Italian home cooking. Manuela’s site is a useful resource for people who want to know more about Italian food, as she has a variety of tutorials with step by step pictures and instructions, to help anyone become an expert in Italian cooking! You can also follow her on Facebook.

Manu’s Menu Salted Caramel Popcorn The recipe for the best salted caramel popcorn ever! Get the recipe HERE. 1 of 11 Sheri Silver Sriracha Caramel Corn Sweet and spicy, just perfect! Get the recipe HERE. 2 of 11 Oh, How Civilized Matcha Stovetop Popcorn Add a green tea twist to your snack with this matcha stovetop popcorn recipe. If you’ve never made stovetop popcorn at home, you’re missing out! Get the recipe HERE. 3 of 11 Fake Ginger Barbecue Ranch Popcorn This barbecue ranch popcorn is simply delicious! Get the recipe HERE. 4 of 11 Iowa Girl Eats Brown Butter and Crispy Sage Popcorn Brown Butter and Crispy Sage Popcorn is an addicting and crunchy gluten-free snack. Get the recipe HERE. 5 of 11 Celebrating Sweets Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Popcorn A healthy sweet and salty snack of popcorn drizzled with melted dark chocolate and sprinkled with sea salt. Get the recipe HERE. 6 of 11 Pumpkin ‘n Spice Cookies and Cream Popcorn This popcorn is an easy sweet treat that’s ready in less than 10 minutes. Popcorn is coated with creamy white chocolate and sprinkled with crushed Oreo cookies. This is the ultimate treat for when those snack attacks strike! Get the recipe HERE. 7 of 11 Manu’s Menu Maple Peanut Butter Popcorn A quick snack idea that can be enjoyed by everyone! Get the recipe HERE. 8 of 11 Boulder Locavore Coconut Kettle Corn Coconut oil, sugar and grated coconut give this kettle corn a light taste of coconut once it has cooled. Get the recipe HERE. 9 of 11 Food Faith Fitness Pumpkin-Flavored Homemade Microwave Popcorn This popcorn is a healthy, vegan and protein-packed fall treat! Perfect for kids and adults on movie night! Get the recipe HERE. 10 of 11 Pumpkin ‘n Spice Rosemary Garlic Popcorn This Rosemary Garlic Popcorn is drizzled with a buttery mix filled with fresh rosemary and a hint of garlic. Simple, easy and perfect for entertaining, this crunchy snack is sure to be the hit of any party! Get the recipe HERE. 11 of 11 Advertisement Don't Miss Galleries: 8 Great Simple Holiday Appetizers Everyone Will Love 21 Sugar-Free Peppermint Recipes 13 Easy Cookies To Bring To Your Next Holiday Party Replay Gallery See All Prev Next

