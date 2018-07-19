Delicious ways to enjoy eggs for dinner

Do you think eggs are just for morning staples like scrambled eggs or an omelet with mushrooms and cheese? Eggs are not just for breakfast and a glass of orange juice. They can also be enjoyed in evening meals with a glass of wine. Make eggs a part of your dinner menu planning with these easy ideas.

Dinner Salads

The warmer months call for lighter dinner menu options, but that doesn’t mean you’ll leave the table feeling hungry. Salads loaded with fresh, flavorful ingredients are a perfect option when you prefer not to turn on the oven, like a spinach salad topped with crumbled hard-boiled eggs and tossed with creamy blue cheese dressing. Eating Well explains that the calories in hard-boiled eggs are in the yolks, so this Loaded Spinach Salad recipe calls for using two yolks plus the whites of six more eggs.

A favorite warm weather meal in our house is thinly sliced strips of grilled steak served over a salad of mixed greens with homemade croutons and a vinaigrette. When you make your own croutons, you can use up stale bread and control the salt and added ingredients.

Frico Eggs

Rachael Ray made a Caesar salad that used many of the same ingredients as our favorite salad with a lemony dressing, topped with a frico egg. Start by melting grated cheese, like Pecorino Romano or Parmigiano Reggiano, in a small skillet and allow the cheese to start to melt and bubble. Once the bubbles start to appear, crack an egg and slide onto the cheese. Cover the pan and cook over medium heat until the yolk sets up. Remove skillet from heat and let the frico egg rest for about one minute. The melted cheese cools to a crunchy bottom layer for the egg, which makes a great salad topping and pairs well with homemade croutons.

All About Eggs

Think you know all there is to know about eggs? Did you know that the color of the yolk changes according to what diet the bird consumes? The color of the yolk can range from a pale yellow to a deep golden center, Delish reports. And why is it that the United States refrigerates eggs and other countries store them at room temperature? It has to do with FDA regulations that require egg producers to wash their eggs before selling, which rinses away the thin outer layer that prevents bacteria from getting through the shells. Keep those eggs in the fridge!

Try adding eggs to your next dinner party, and if you’re headed to the patio, read up on these expert tips for outdoor entertaining.

