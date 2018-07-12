Don’t you love using chicken tenderloins in recipes? They are the perfect size to cook quickly, and they make great finger foods or sandwich fillers.
Chicken tenderloins, also called chicken tenders, are a piece of the breast meat but easily removed and sold separately. You can find them sold with the fresh meat or individually frozen. I like to always keep some on hand in my freezer for quick meals.
Check out this list of chicken tenderloin recipes including Pretzel-Crusted Chicken, Buffalo Chicken Wraps, Waffle Batter Fried Chicken, and so many more! Just click “Launch Gallery” below to see them all, and be sure to pin this roundup to find it again later.
Buffalo Chicken Wraps by The Weary Chef
Thai Grilled Chicken Tenderloins and Zesty Dipping Sauce by Healthy World Cuisine
Pickle Marinated Chicken Tenders by Hunger Thirst Play
Cheesy Italian Chicken Sliders by The Weary Chef
Cornflake Chicken Tenders by The Weary Chef
Crispy Chicken Bow Tie Pasta by Wanna Bite
Skillet Chicken With Roasted Grapes & Leeks by Strength and Sunshine
Honey Sriracha Chicken Tenders by The Weary Chef
Instant Pot Dijon Chicken Risotto Recipe by 5 Minutes for Mom
Honey Mustard Pretzel Crusted Chicken by Strength and Sunshine
Lightened Up Lemon Broccoli Chicken Pasta by Plating Pixels
Mustard Baked Chicken Tenders by Diabetes Strong
Waffle Batter Fried Chicken Tenders with Maple Mustard Dipping Sauce by Kudos Kitchen
Sheet Pan Smoky Parmesan Chicken Tenders & Veggies by Mashup Mom
Skinny Chicken and Broccoli with Cauliflower Rice by Wanna Bite
