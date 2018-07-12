Don’t you love using chicken tenderloins in recipes? They are the perfect size to cook quickly, and they make great finger foods or sandwich fillers.

Chicken tenderloins, also called chicken tenders, are a piece of the breast meat but easily removed and sold separately. You can find them sold with the fresh meat or individually frozen. I like to always keep some on hand in my freezer for quick meals.

Check out this list of chicken tenderloin recipes including Pretzel-Crusted Chicken, Buffalo Chicken Wraps, Waffle Batter Fried Chicken, and so many more! Just click “Launch Gallery” below to see them all, and be sure to pin this roundup to find it again later.

Launch Gallery

View the original at Parade or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+