Everyday summer salads

I love eating lighter in the summer. Making salads at home is one of the best ways to eat lighter and healthier—plus they help keep you hydrated. Filling your salad bowl with vegetables and staying away from heavier dressings keep the calories down. You can eat these filling salads without guilt and keep that summer body on track.

Drinking citrus water is another great way to stay hydrated with a little extra flavor, and citrus water is the perfect companion to these salads. Just add fresh fruit slices to your water and enjoy!

The bloggers included in this roundup really outdid themselves with delicious salads. Launch the gallery and you will find the perfect salad to eat any day this month!

For more ideas and recipes, visit me at What’s Cookin’ Italian Style Cuisine and please subscribe to my YouTube channel.

Casa Grande Mexican Salad
Cooking on the Ranch

Casa Grande Mexican Salad

Get the recipe: Casa Grande Mexican Salad

 

Cornbread Salad
Southern with a Twist

Cornbread Salad

Get the recipe: Cornbread Salad

 

Italian Potato Salad
What's Cookin' Italian Style Cuisine

Italian Potato Salad

Get the recipe here: Italian Potato Salad

 

German Potato Salad
What's Cookin' Italian Style Cuisine

German Potato Salad

Get the recipe here: German Potato Salad

 

Cobb Salad
Moore or Less Cooking

Cobb Salad

Get the recipe: Cobb Salad

 

Roasted Corn Salad
Cooking with Mary and Friends

Roasted Corn Salad

Get the recipe: Roasted Corn Salad

 

Roasted Beet Salad
What's Cookin' Italian Style Cuisine

Roasted Beet Salad

Get the recipe: Roasted Beet Salad

 

Watermelon Basil Salad
What's Cookin' Italian Style Cuisine

Watermelon Basil Salad

Get the recipe: Watermelon Basil Salad

 

