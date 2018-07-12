Everyday summer salads

I love eating lighter in the summer. Making salads at home is one of the best ways to eat lighter and healthier—plus they help keep you hydrated. Filling your salad bowl with vegetables and staying away from heavier dressings keep the calories down. You can eat these filling salads without guilt and keep that summer body on track.
Drinking citrus water is another great way to stay hydrated with a little extra flavor, and citrus water is the perfect companion to these salads. Just add fresh fruit slices to your water and enjoy!
The bloggers included in this roundup really outdid themselves with delicious salads. Launch the gallery and you will find the perfect salad to eat any day this month!
Get the recipe: Casa Grande Mexican Salad Get the recipe: Turkey Wild Rice Salad with Tarragon and Grapes Get the recipe: Warm Roasted Cabbage Salad Get the recipe: Seafood Caesar Salad Get the recipe: German Bologna Salad Get the recipe: Cornbread Salad Get the recipe: Campari Tomato Onion Olive Salad Get the recipe: Crunchy Pineapple Blueberry Slaw Get the recipe here: Italian Potato Salad Get the recipe here: German Potato Salad Get the recipe: Chicken Curry Salad Get the recipe: Cobb Salad Get the recipe: Broccoli and Cauliflower Salad Get the recipe: Roasted Corn Salad Get the recipe: Shrimp & Roasted Asparagus Salad Get the recipe: Bow Tie Pasta Salad with Ham and Broccoli Get the recipe: Asian Poached Chicken Salad with Pineapple Get the recipe: Smokehouse Kale & Tomato Salad Get the recipe: Roasted Beet Salad Get the recipe: Watermelon Basil Salad Get the recipe: Hearts of Romaine and Italian Dressing
