Everyday summer salads

I love eating lighter in the summer. Making salads at home is one of the best ways to eat lighter and healthier—plus they help keep you hydrated. Filling your salad bowl with vegetables and staying away from heavier dressings keep the calories down. You can eat these filling salads without guilt and keep that summer body on track.

Drinking citrus water is another great way to stay hydrated with a little extra flavor, and citrus water is the perfect companion to these salads. Just add fresh fruit slices to your water and enjoy!

The bloggers included in this roundup really outdid themselves with delicious salads. Launch the gallery and you will find the perfect salad to eat any day this month!

For more ideas and recipes, visit me at What’s Cookin’ Italian Style Cuisine and please subscribe to my YouTube channel.

Cooking on the Ranch Casa Grande Mexican Salad Get the recipe: Casa Grande Mexican Salad 1 of 21 Bacon Fatte Turkey Wild Rice Salad with Tarragon and Grapes Get the recipe: Turkey Wild Rice Salad with Tarragon and Grapes 2 of 21 Bacon Fatte Warm Roasted Cabbage Salad Get the recipe: Warm Roasted Cabbage Salad 3 of 21 Southern with a Twist Seafood Caesar Salad Get the recipe: Seafood Caesar Salad 4 of 21 Southern with a Twist German Bologna Salad Get the recipe: German Bologna Salad 5 of 21 Southern with a Twist Cornbread Salad Get the recipe: Cornbread Salad 6 of 21 Ally's Kitchen Campari Tomato Onion Olive Salad Get the recipe: Campari Tomato Onion Olive Salad 7 of 21 Ally's Kitchen Crunchy Pineapple Blueberry Slaw Get the recipe: Crunchy Pineapple Blueberry Slaw 8 of 21 What's Cookin' Italian Style Cuisine Italian Potato Salad Get the recipe here: Italian Potato Salad 9 of 21 What's Cookin' Italian Style Cuisine German Potato Salad Get the recipe here: German Potato Salad 10 of 21 Moore or Less Cooking Chicken Curry Salad Get the recipe: Chicken Curry Salad 11 of 21 Moore or Less Cooking Cobb Salad Get the recipe: Cobb Salad 12 of 21 Cooking with Mary and Friends Broccoli and Cauliflower Salad Get the recipe: Broccoli and Cauliflower Salad 13 of 21 Cooking with Mary and Friends Roasted Corn Salad Get the recipe: Roasted Corn Salad 14 of 21 Sumptuous Spoonfuls Shrimp & Roasted Asparagus Salad Get the recipe: Shrimp & Roasted Asparagus Salad 15 of 21 Christine's Pantry Bow Tie Pasta Salad with Ham and Broccoli Get the recipe: Bow Tie Pasta Salad with Ham and Broccoli 16 of 21 This is How I Cook Asian Poached Chicken Salad with Pineapple Get the recipe: Asian Poached Chicken Salad with Pineapple 17 of 21 Sumptuous Spoonfuls Smokehouse Kale & Tomato Salad Get the recipe: Smokehouse Kale & Tomato Salad 18 of 21 What's Cookin' Italian Style Cuisine Roasted Beet Salad Get the recipe: Roasted Beet Salad 19 of 21 What's Cookin' Italian Style Cuisine Watermelon Basil Salad Get the recipe: Watermelon Basil Salad 20 of 21 What's Cookin' Italian Style Cuisine Hearts of Romaine and Italian Dressing Get the recipe: Hearts of Romaine and Italian Dressing 21 of 21

