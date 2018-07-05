I absolutely love pairing things that are unexpected. Melon is a summertime staple that may be more versatile than you might think. It’s not just for being in a fruit cup.

Salads are a given, but have you ever thought to incorporate melon into seafood dishes? Or on bruschetta with salty feta cheese? Melon and most cheeses definitely go hand in hand. Melon also does a fantastic job of being a rock star in fresh summer salsa, paired with grilled fish or shrimp…

I could go on and on, but you need to see for yourself! I’ve a compiled an amazing roundup of delicious, not to mention unique, seasonal dishes.

Click the “Launch” button to see all 11 Savory Ways to Use Melon!

Bacon, Cantaloupe, & Arugula Salad - The Frugal Foodie Mama This salad is full of tasty cantaloupe, peppery arugula, and salty bacon! All tossed together and then drizzled with a homemade bacon balsamic dressing that looks DELISH!

Feta Almond Watermelon Salad - Call Me PMc This one is perfect for summer suppers and laid-back entertaining! Perfectly refreshing and light, this savory melon dish hits all the right notes!

Melon, Fig, and Prosciutto Salad - My Kitchen Love This Melon, Fig, and Prosciutto Salad is a fresh Italian recipe that is sure to brighten your summer menu!

Watermelon Jalapeno Bruschetta - Yours Truly In-season watermelon and heirloom tomatoes, fresh thyme, jalapenos combined with ricotta and feta cheeses on toasted bread... Heaven!

Tilapia Sliders with Watermelon Salsa - Yours Truly This watermelon salsa is sweet, just slightly spicy, but most of all very fresh! And the perfect topping for these tilapia sliders!

Watermelon Goat Cheese Salad - My Suburban Kitchen Sweet, savory and a little bit peppery, this is a summer salad you're going to LOVE!

Pan Seared Tuna Steak with Gingered Melon - My Nourished Home I love that this savory melon recipe includes a nice slice of tuna! The gingered melon is the perfect fresh bite to accompany the perfect piece of fish too!

Watermelon Summer Salsa - Again, Yours Truly The perfect flavors for celebrating summer... with a little jalapeno kick of course!

Watermelon Brie Bites - My Suburban Kitchen A savory way to use up any leftover watermelon! These are perfect one-bite appetizers that will leave your guests asking for more!

