I absolutely love pairing things that are unexpected. Melon is a summertime staple that may be more versatile than you might think. It’s not just for being in a fruit cup.
Salads are a given, but have you ever thought to incorporate melon into seafood dishes? Or on bruschetta with salty feta cheese? Melon and most cheeses definitely go hand in hand. Melon also does a fantastic job of being a rock star in fresh summer salsa, paired with grilled fish or shrimp…
I could go on and on, but you need to see for yourself! I’ve a compiled an amazing roundup of delicious, not to mention unique, seasonal dishes.
Click the “Launch” button to see all 11 Savory Ways to Use Melon!
Bacon, Cantaloupe, & Arugula Salad - The Frugal Foodie Mama This salad is full of tasty cantaloupe, peppery arugula, and salty bacon! All tossed together and then drizzled with a homemade bacon balsamic dressing that looks DELISH! Feta Almond Watermelon Salad - Call Me PMc This one is perfect for summer suppers and laid-back entertaining! Perfectly refreshing and light, this savory melon dish hits all the right notes! Melon, Fig, and Prosciutto Salad - My Kitchen Love This Melon, Fig, and Prosciutto Salad is a fresh Italian recipe that is sure to brighten your summer menu! Watermelon Jalapeno Bruschetta - Yours Truly In-season watermelon and heirloom tomatoes, fresh thyme, jalapenos combined with ricotta and feta cheeses on toasted bread... Heaven! Tilapia Sliders with Watermelon Salsa - Yours Truly This watermelon salsa is sweet, just slightly spicy, but most of all very fresh! And the perfect topping for these tilapia sliders! Watermelon Goat Cheese Salad - My Suburban Kitchen Sweet, savory and a little bit peppery, this is a summer salad you're going to LOVE! Pan Seared Tuna Steak with Gingered Melon - My Nourished Home I love that this savory melon recipe includes a nice slice of tuna! The gingered melon is the perfect fresh bite to accompany the perfect piece of fish too! Watermelon Summer Salsa - Again, Yours Truly The perfect flavors for celebrating summer... with a little jalapeno kick of course! Watermelon Brie Bites - My Suburban Kitchen A savory way to use up any leftover watermelon! These are perfect one-bite appetizers that will leave your guests asking for more!
Bacon, Cantaloupe, & Arugula Salad
Feta Almond Watermelon Salad
Melon, Fig, and Prosciutto Salad
Watermelon Jalapeno Bruschetta
Tilapia Sliders with Watermelon Salsa
Watermelon Goat Cheese Salad
Pan Seared Tuna Steak with Gingered Melon
Watermelon Summer Salsa
Watermelon Brie Bites
Advertisement
Don't Miss Galleries:
8 Great Simple Holiday Appetizers Everyone Will Love
21 Sugar-Free Peppermint Recipes
13 Easy Cookies To Bring To Your Next Holiday Party
Bacon, Cantaloupe, & Arugula Salad - The Frugal Foodie Mama
This salad is full of tasty cantaloupe, peppery arugula, and salty bacon! All tossed together and then drizzled with a homemade bacon balsamic dressing that looks DELISH!
Feta Almond Watermelon Salad - Call Me PMc
This one is perfect for summer suppers and laid-back entertaining! Perfectly refreshing and light, this savory melon dish hits all the right notes!
Melon, Fig, and Prosciutto Salad - My Kitchen Love
This Melon, Fig, and Prosciutto Salad is a fresh Italian recipe that is sure to brighten your summer menu!
Watermelon Jalapeno Bruschetta - Yours Truly
In-season watermelon and heirloom tomatoes, fresh thyme, jalapenos combined with ricotta and feta cheeses on toasted bread... Heaven!
Tilapia Sliders with Watermelon Salsa - Yours Truly
This watermelon salsa is sweet, just slightly spicy, but most of all very fresh! And the perfect topping for these tilapia sliders!
Watermelon Goat Cheese Salad - My Suburban Kitchen
Sweet, savory and a little bit peppery, this is a summer salad you're going to LOVE!
Pan Seared Tuna Steak with Gingered Melon - My Nourished Home
I love that this savory melon recipe includes a nice slice of tuna! The gingered melon is the perfect fresh bite to accompany the perfect piece of fish too!
Watermelon Summer Salsa - Again, Yours Truly
The perfect flavors for celebrating summer... with a little jalapeno kick of course!
Watermelon Brie Bites - My Suburban Kitchen
A savory way to use up any leftover watermelon! These are perfect one-bite appetizers that will leave your guests asking for more!
View the original at Parade or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+