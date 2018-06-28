17 kebab recipes for the summer

It’s summer and there is no better time to make use of the grill than now. One of the quickest, simplest, and tastiest ways to cook on the grill is to make kebabs. Or kabobs. Or skewers. However you call it, the concept of threading ingredients on a stick and grilling them is just ingenious.
Kebabs are flexible, and can easily fit varying dietary needs and tastes. Love your meat? Lamb kebabs or tender beef kebabs come calling. Vegetarian? How about mushrooms or cauliflower chunks on a stick? Pescetarian? How about some shrimp or halloumi kebabs? I told you, this concept works for everyone.
Here are 17 killer kebab recipes for the summer. Browse through them, pick your favorites, and let’s cook kebabs today!
Felicia Lim is the author of the food blog Dish by Dish, where personal recipes intertwine with simple, healthy recipes (most of which are gluten-free or grain-free).
Drop by her blog and say hello, preferably with a cookie in one hand, and a steeping mug of tea in the other!
Grilled Spicy Lime Shrimp with Creamy Avocado Cilantro Sauce
Sugar Grilled Beef and Asparagus Kebabs
Greek Lamb Souvlaki Plates with Avocado Tzatziki
Chicken, Peach, and Sausage Kebabs
Mediterranean Grilled Lamb Kebabs
Grilled General Tso’s Cauliflower Kabobs
Grilled Chicken Fajita Kebabs
Garlic Butter Salmon Kebabs
Balsamic Chicken Kabobs
Grilled Tofu Tikka Kebabs
Honey Sriracha Shrimp Kebabs
Steak and Mushroom Kabobs with Mint Yogurt Dip
Grilled Peach and Halloumi Skewers with Basil-Jalapeno Sauce
Spiced Tofu Kebabs with a Vegan Green Yogurt Sauce
Shrimp Boil Kabobs
Hawaiian Chicken Bacon Pineapple Kebabs
Grilled Chili Honey Lime Chicken Kebabs
Grilled spicy lime shrimp with creamy avocado cilantro sauce has a simple but full of flavor and spice marinade. The creamy avocado cilantro sauce is the perfect cool and creamy dipping sauce.
These sugar grilled beef and asparagus kebabs are extra delicious with sweet and salty steak bites and fresh spring asparagus.
In this recipe, there is delicious lamb, but there is also the most epic avocado tzatziki, oregano roasted potatoes, and hummus, feta, and pita chips.
Want a different type of kebab? Try this recipe for chicken, peach, and sausage kebabs this summer!
Want a taste of the Mediterranean? These grilled lamb kebabs are your answer.
Cauliflower florets are tossed in a soy, chili and oil marinade, then grilled on skewers and finished with a spicy savory-sweet sauce and toasted sesame seeds for a crunchy note.
Grilling season is upon us and you need these grilled chicken fajita kebabs in your life.
Garlic butter salmon kebabs - juicy, succulent and perfectly grilled salmon kebab (kabob) with garlic butter and lemon juice. A guaranteed crowd pleaser.
These balsamic chicken kabobs make a healthy paleo grilling recipe you will surely love!
These grilled tofu tikka kebabs are 100% vegan, smoky and absolutely delicious. They are also great to serve as a light meal over rice or quinoa (or any other grain) pilaf.
Honey Sriracha Shrimp Kebab - crazy delicious shrimp kebab with honey Sriracha butter.
Deliciously marinated steak kabobs with mushrooms and red onions grilled to a tender perfection and served with an amazing mint yogurt dip!
Fresh summer peaches grilled to perfection alongside halloumi, served with a spicy jalapeño sauce.
The different textures of the crispy tofu and the soft grilled vegetables come together perfectly with a herby, vegan yogurt sauce.
The classic shrimp boil is transformed into the tastiest kabobs yet! Can be grilled or baked and prepped in advance! Easy, right?
Hawaiian chicken bacon pineapple kebabs with a BBQ twist! Crispy bacon and chicken smothered in a hawaiian style pineapple and barbecue sauce, these skewers are so addictive!
This grilled honey chicken and sweet potatoes is a mix of sweet and spicy. It’s super quick, easy, and so delicious. The perfect recipe for warm days when turning on the oven is just not something you want to do.
