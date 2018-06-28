food

17 kebab recipes for the summer

It’s summer and there is no better time to make use of the grill than now. One of the quickest, simplest, and tastiest ways to cook on the grill is to make kebabs. Or kabobs. Or skewers. However you call it, the concept of threading ingredients on a stick and grilling them is just ingenious.

Kebabs are flexible, and can easily fit varying dietary needs and tastes. Love your meat? Lamb kebabs or tender beef kebabs come calling. Vegetarian? How about mushrooms or cauliflower chunks on a stick? Pescetarian? How about some shrimp or halloumi kebabs? I told you, this concept works for everyone.

Here are 17 killer kebab recipes for the summer. Browse through them, pick your favorites, and let’s cook kebabs today!

17 Killer Kebab Recipes for the Summer

Felicia Lim is the author of the food blog Dish by Dish, where personal recipes intertwine with simple, healthy recipes (most of which are gluten-free or grain-free).

Drop by her blog and say hello, preferably with a cookie in one hand, and a steeping mug of tea in the other!

Grilled Spicy Lime Shrimp with Creamy Avocado Cilantro Sauce
The Recipe Critic

Grilled Spicy Lime Shrimp with Creamy Avocado Cilantro Sauce

Grilled spicy lime shrimp with creamy avocado cilantro sauce has a simple but full of flavor and spice marinade. The creamy avocado cilantro sauce is the perfect cool and creamy dipping sauce.

Get the recipe here!

Sugar Grilled Beef and Asparagus Kebabs
A Farm Girl's Dabbles

Sugar Grilled Beef and Asparagus Kebabs

These sugar grilled beef and asparagus kebabs are extra delicious with sweet and salty steak bites and fresh spring asparagus.

Get the recipe here!

Greek Lamb Souvlaki Plates with Avocado Tzatziki
Half Baked Harvest

Greek Lamb Souvlaki Plates with Avocado Tzatziki

In this recipe, there is delicious lamb, but there is also the most epic avocado tzatziki, oregano roasted potatoes, and hummus, feta, and pita chips.

Get the recipe here!

Chicken, Peach, and Sausage Kebabs
Cravings of a Lunatic

Chicken, Peach, and Sausage Kebabs

Want a different type of kebab? Try this recipe for chicken, peach, and sausage kebabs this summer!

Get the recipe here!

Mediterranean Grilled Lamb Kebabs
Half Baked Harvest

Mediterranean Grilled Lamb Kebabs

Want a taste of the Mediterranean? These grilled lamb kebabs are your answer.

Get the recipe here!

Grilled General Tso’s Cauliflower Kabobs
Eat Well 101

Grilled General Tso’s Cauliflower Kabobs

Cauliflower florets are tossed in a soy, chili and oil marinade, then grilled on skewers and finished with a spicy savory-sweet sauce and toasted sesame seeds for a crunchy note.

Get the recipe here!

Grilled Chicken Fajita Kebabs
Fit Foodie Finds

Grilled Chicken Fajita Kebabs

Grilling season is upon us and you need these grilled chicken fajita kebabs in your life.

Get the recipe here!

Garlic Butter Salmon Kebabs
Rasa Malaysia

Garlic Butter Salmon Kebabs

Garlic butter salmon kebabs - juicy, succulent and perfectly grilled salmon kebab (kabob) with garlic butter and lemon juice. A guaranteed crowd pleaser.

Get the recipe here!

Balsamic Chicken Kabobs
Joyful Healthy Eats

Balsamic Chicken Kabobs

These balsamic chicken kabobs make a healthy paleo grilling recipe you will surely love!

Get the recipe here!

Grilled Tofu Tikka Kebabs
Cook's Hideout

Grilled Tofu Tikka Kebabs

These grilled tofu tikka kebabs are 100% vegan, smoky and absolutely delicious. They are also great to serve as a light meal over rice or quinoa (or any other grain) pilaf.

Get the recipe here!

Honey Sriracha Shrimp Kebabs
Rasa Malaysia

Honey Sriracha Shrimp Kebabs

Honey Sriracha Shrimp Kebab - crazy delicious shrimp kebab with honey Sriracha butter.

Get the recipe here!

Steak and Mushroom Kabobs with Mint Yogurt Dip
Diethood

Steak and Mushroom Kabobs with Mint Yogurt Dip

Deliciously marinated steak kabobs with mushrooms and red onions grilled to a tender perfection and served with an amazing mint yogurt dip!

Get the recipe here!

Grilled Peach and Halloumi Skewers with Basil-Jalapeno Sauce
Naturally Ella

Grilled Peach and Halloumi Skewers with Basil-Jalapeno Sauce

Fresh summer peaches grilled to perfection alongside halloumi, served with a spicy jalapeño sauce.

Get the recipe here!

Spiced Tofu Kebabs with a Vegan Green Yogurt Sauce
Lauren Caris Cooks

Spiced Tofu Kebabs with a Vegan Green Yogurt Sauce

The different textures of the crispy tofu and the soft grilled vegetables come together perfectly with a herby, vegan yogurt sauce.

Get the recipe here!

Shrimp Boil Kabobs
Damn Delicious

Shrimp Boil Kabobs

The classic shrimp boil is transformed into the tastiest kabobs yet! Can be grilled or baked and prepped in advance! Easy, right?

Get the recipe here!

Hawaiian Chicken Bacon Pineapple Kebabs
Cafe Delites

Hawaiian Chicken Bacon Pineapple Kebabs

Hawaiian chicken bacon pineapple kebabs with a BBQ twist! Crispy bacon and chicken smothered in a hawaiian style pineapple and barbecue sauce, these skewers are so addictive!

Get the recipe here!

Grilled Chili Honey Lime Chicken Kebabs
Half Baked Harvest

Grilled Chili Honey Lime Chicken Kebabs

This grilled honey chicken and sweet potatoes is a mix of sweet and spicy. It’s super quick, easy, and so delicious. The perfect recipe for warm days when turning on the oven is just not something you want to do.

Get the recipe here!

