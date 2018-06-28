17 kebab recipes for the summer

It’s summer and there is no better time to make use of the grill than now. One of the quickest, simplest, and tastiest ways to cook on the grill is to make kebabs. Or kabobs. Or skewers. However you call it, the concept of threading ingredients on a stick and grilling them is just ingenious.

Kebabs are flexible, and can easily fit varying dietary needs and tastes. Love your meat? Lamb kebabs or tender beef kebabs come calling. Vegetarian? How about mushrooms or cauliflower chunks on a stick? Pescetarian? How about some shrimp or halloumi kebabs? I told you, this concept works for everyone.

Here are 17 killer kebab recipes for the summer. Browse through them, pick your favorites, and let’s cook kebabs today!

Felicia Lim is the author of the food blog Dish by Dish, where personal recipes intertwine with simple, healthy recipes (most of which are gluten-free or grain-free).

Drop by her blog and say hello, preferably with a cookie in one hand, and a steeping mug of tea in the other!

The Recipe Critic Grilled Spicy Lime Shrimp with Creamy Avocado Cilantro Sauce Grilled spicy lime shrimp with creamy avocado cilantro sauce has a simple but full of flavor and spice marinade. The creamy avocado cilantro sauce is the perfect cool and creamy dipping sauce. Get the recipe here! 1 of 17 A Farm Girl's Dabbles Sugar Grilled Beef and Asparagus Kebabs These sugar grilled beef and asparagus kebabs are extra delicious with sweet and salty steak bites and fresh spring asparagus. Get the recipe here! 2 of 17 Half Baked Harvest Greek Lamb Souvlaki Plates with Avocado Tzatziki In this recipe, there is delicious lamb, but there is also the most epic avocado tzatziki, oregano roasted potatoes, and hummus, feta, and pita chips. Get the recipe here! 3 of 17 Cravings of a Lunatic Chicken, Peach, and Sausage Kebabs Want a different type of kebab? Try this recipe for chicken, peach, and sausage kebabs this summer! Get the recipe here! 4 of 17 Half Baked Harvest Mediterranean Grilled Lamb Kebabs Want a taste of the Mediterranean? These grilled lamb kebabs are your answer. Get the recipe here! 5 of 17 Eat Well 101 Grilled General Tso’s Cauliflower Kabobs Cauliflower florets are tossed in a soy, chili and oil marinade, then grilled on skewers and finished with a spicy savory-sweet sauce and toasted sesame seeds for a crunchy note. Get the recipe here! 6 of 17 Fit Foodie Finds Grilled Chicken Fajita Kebabs Grilling season is upon us and you need these grilled chicken fajita kebabs in your life. Get the recipe here! 7 of 17 Rasa Malaysia Garlic Butter Salmon Kebabs Garlic butter salmon kebabs - juicy, succulent and perfectly grilled salmon kebab (kabob) with garlic butter and lemon juice. A guaranteed crowd pleaser. Get the recipe here! 8 of 17 Joyful Healthy Eats Balsamic Chicken Kabobs These balsamic chicken kabobs make a healthy paleo grilling recipe you will surely love! Get the recipe here! 9 of 17 Cook's Hideout Grilled Tofu Tikka Kebabs These grilled tofu tikka kebabs are 100% vegan, smoky and absolutely delicious. They are also great to serve as a light meal over rice or quinoa (or any other grain) pilaf. Get the recipe here! 10 of 17 Rasa Malaysia Honey Sriracha Shrimp Kebabs Honey Sriracha Shrimp Kebab - crazy delicious shrimp kebab with honey Sriracha butter. Get the recipe here! 11 of 17 Diethood Steak and Mushroom Kabobs with Mint Yogurt Dip Deliciously marinated steak kabobs with mushrooms and red onions grilled to a tender perfection and served with an amazing mint yogurt dip! Get the recipe here! 12 of 17 Naturally Ella Grilled Peach and Halloumi Skewers with Basil-Jalapeno Sauce Fresh summer peaches grilled to perfection alongside halloumi, served with a spicy jalapeño sauce. Get the recipe here! 13 of 17 Lauren Caris Cooks Spiced Tofu Kebabs with a Vegan Green Yogurt Sauce The different textures of the crispy tofu and the soft grilled vegetables come together perfectly with a herby, vegan yogurt sauce. Get the recipe here! 14 of 17 Damn Delicious Shrimp Boil Kabobs The classic shrimp boil is transformed into the tastiest kabobs yet! Can be grilled or baked and prepped in advance! Easy, right? Get the recipe here! 15 of 17 Cafe Delites Hawaiian Chicken Bacon Pineapple Kebabs Hawaiian chicken bacon pineapple kebabs with a BBQ twist! Crispy bacon and chicken smothered in a hawaiian style pineapple and barbecue sauce, these skewers are so addictive! Get the recipe here! 16 of 17 Half Baked Harvest Grilled Chili Honey Lime Chicken Kebabs This grilled honey chicken and sweet potatoes is a mix of sweet and spicy. It’s super quick, easy, and so delicious. The perfect recipe for warm days when turning on the oven is just not something you want to do. Get the recipe here! 17 of 17 Advertisement Don't Miss Galleries: 8 Great Simple Holiday Appetizers Everyone Will Love 21 Sugar-Free Peppermint Recipes 13 Easy Cookies To Bring To Your Next Holiday Party Replay Gallery See All Prev Next

