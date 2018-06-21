Peaches are one of those summer fruits I can’t get enough of. We love them as is, or sliced up with a little sugar and milk on them for a quick snack. But I will let you in on a little secret! I almost never cook with fresh ones. Why? Because they don’t last long enough around here to use in a recipe.

This dessert is perfect since it uses canned peaches! You can make it year-round, no matter what the fruit at the grocery store looks like. (If you wanted to use fresh, I’m sure it would be delicious!) This cobbler is so easy and is a great one to get the kids to help with, too. In fact, the very first time I made this it was a treat for my son. He did most of the work and was only 9 years old at the time!

If you’re looking for a summertime dessert that is easy on effort, but oh, so sweet, here you go!

Easy Peach Cobbler By Krista Marshall

4 to 6

Active Time 10 min.

Total Time 1 hr. 10 min.





Ingredients 1 cup Bisquick Original Pancake & Baking Mix

1 cup milk

½ tsp ground nutmeg

½ cup butter, melted

1 cup sugar

1 (29-oz) can sliced peaches, drained

Cinnamon

Directions Preheat oven to 375°F. Stir together Bisquick, milk and nutmeg in an ungreased 8 x 8-inch baking pan. Stir in butter until blended. In a medium bowl, stir together sugar and peaches. Spoon over batter. Bake 50 to 60 minutes, until golden. Sprinkle with cinnamon before serving. Kitchen Counter Serves 4 to 6.

View the original at Parade or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+