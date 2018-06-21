16 delicious strawberry desserts

Summer goals… eat ALL the strawberry desserts! There’s just something special about that sweet fruit we all know and love! Here are 16 irresistible strawberry desserts that are sure to cure your strawberry cravings!

Click on the “LAUNCH GALLERY” button to see the recipes.

Amber is a wife and mother who LOVES to eat her dessert first! She started her blog, “Dessert Now, Dinner Later” in 2011, as a way to keep up with her skills as a culinary graduate while being a stay-at-home mom. Amber’s blog is a place for her to share her best recipes, tips, tricks, and tutorials, to help you be an outstanding home cook with culinary know-how!

DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER CHEESECAKE STUFFED STRAWBERRIES A little bit healthy, a little bit indulgent, but completely delicious!

Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER 1 of 16 LIFE LOVE AND SUGAR STRAWBERRIES AND CREAM CUPCAKES These Strawberries and Cream Cupcakes are made with moist vanilla cupcakes, fresh cream filling with chopped strawberries and the most amazing strawberry frosting! They are pure heaven and great for summer! Get the Recipe from LIFE LOVE AND SUGAR 2 of 16 DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER STRAWBERRY LEMONADE BARS Strawberry Lemonade Bars combine fresh, ripe strawberries with classic lemon bars for a delicious sweet and tangy summer dessert. Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER 3 of 16 FLAVOR MOSAIC MINI STRAWBERRY PRETZEL DESSERTS Strawberry Pretzel Dessert Mini Parfaits are a lightened up version of the traditional Strawberry Pretzel Dessert (or Salad) made with Greek yogurt and served in portion-controlled sized mini mason jars. Get the Recipe from FLAVOR MOSAIC 4 of 16 DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER STRAWBERRY CAKE This Strawberry Cake is lightly sweet, layered with fresh sliced strawberries, and is served with a side of coconut whipped cream. Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER 5 of 16 THE VIEW FROM GREAT ISLAND STRAWBERRY CRUMBLE PIE Fruity, juicy, berrylicious, and topped with delicious streusel, you’ll love this Strawberry Crumble Pie! Get the Recipe from THE VIEW FROM GREAT ISLAND 6 of 16 DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER INSTANT STRAWBERRY BANANA FROZEN YOGURT With only 5 ingredients and 5 minutes or less in the food processor (or blender), you can have this healthy Instant Strawberry Banana Frozen Yogurt! Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER 7 of 16 FLAVOR MOSAIC STRAWBERRY CRUMB BARS These easy Strawberry Crumb Bars, with a buttery crust, sweet fresh strawberry filling, and crunchy butter crumb topping make wonderful dessert bars for an afternoon snack, or to take to a summer party, picnic, or potluck. Get the Recipe from FLAVOR MOSAIC 8 of 16 DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER FAVORITE STRAWBERRY CAKE This strawberry cake uses fresh strawberries and flavored gelatin for a super flavorful strawberry sheet cake that will feed a crowd. It’s really easy, and incredibly moist too! Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER 9 of 16 AN ITALIAN IN MY KITCHEN STRAWBERRY MOUSSE This easy, fresh strawberry mousse is made with only 3 ingredients; no gelatin and no bake. The perfect creamy, fluffy mousse dessert. Get the Recipe from AN ITALIAN IN MY KITCHEN 10 of 16 DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER STRAWBERRIES AND CREAM CRUMB BARS These strawberries and cream crumb bars are sweet and creamy with a buttery crumb crust and topping. Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER 11 of 16 LIFE TASTES GOOD STRAWBERRY JELLY ROLL CAKE A rich, delicious cake with fresh strawberries all rolled up into a pretty package. Get the Recipe from LIFE TASTES GOOD 12 of 16 SAVING DESSERT ICEBOX STRAWBERRY PIE Icebox Strawberry Pie made with plenty of ripe strawberries scooped into a flaky pre-baked pie crust, then topped with lightly sweet whipped cream cheese. Get the Recipe from SAVING DESSERT 13 of 16 PERSNICKETY PLATES STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE CAKE Strawberry Shortcake Cake is a rustic vanilla layer cake filled with a whipped cream cheese frosting and fresh strawberries. Easy, impressive, and SO good! Get the Recipe from PERSNICKETY PLATES 14 of 16 PEAS AND CRAYONS STRAWBERRY PHYLLO CUPS Ready in just 15 minutes, these no-bake whipped feta strawberry phyllo cups are a perfect dessert for parties, showers, and gatherings galore! Get the Recipe from PEAS AND CRAYONS 15 of 16 SWEET AND SAVORY MEALS STRAWBERRY POKE CAKE Strawberry Poke Cake is made with white cake, soaked with a mixture of white chocolate strawberry sauce, topped with strawberry pie filling and creamy whipped cream. Get the Recipe from SWEET AND SAVORY MEALS 16 of 16 Advertisement Don't Miss Galleries: 8 Great Simple Holiday Appetizers Everyone Will Love 21 Sugar-Free Peppermint Recipes 13 Easy Cookies To Bring To Your Next Holiday Party Replay Gallery See All Prev Next

