food

Cooking

16 delicious strawberry desserts

Popular Stories

Strawberry-Main_600

Summer goals… eat ALL the strawberry desserts! There’s just something special about that sweet fruit we all know and love! Here are 16 irresistible strawberry desserts that are sure to cure your strawberry cravings!

Click on the “LAUNCH GALLERY” button to see the recipes.

16 irresistibly delicious strawberry desserts that are sure to cure your strawberry cravings! #dessert #summer #strawberries

Amber is a wife and mother who LOVES to eat her dessert first! She started her blog, “Dessert Now, Dinner Later” in 2011, as a way to keep up with her skills as a culinary graduate while being a stay-at-home mom. Amber’s blog is a place for her to share her best recipes, tips, tricks, and tutorials, to help you be an outstanding home cook with culinary know-how!

CHEESECAKE STUFFED STRAWBERRIES
DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER

CHEESECAKE STUFFED STRAWBERRIES

A little bit healthy, a little bit indulgent, but completely delicious!
Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER

1 of 16
STRAWBERRIES AND CREAM CUPCAKES
LIFE LOVE AND SUGAR

STRAWBERRIES AND CREAM CUPCAKES

These Strawberries and Cream Cupcakes are made with moist vanilla cupcakes, fresh cream filling with chopped strawberries and the most amazing strawberry frosting! They are pure heaven and great for summer!

Get the Recipe from LIFE LOVE AND SUGAR

2 of 16
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE BARS
DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE BARS

Strawberry Lemonade Bars combine fresh, ripe strawberries with classic lemon bars for a delicious sweet and tangy summer dessert.

Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER

3 of 16
MINI STRAWBERRY PRETZEL DESSERTS
FLAVOR MOSAIC

MINI STRAWBERRY PRETZEL DESSERTS

Strawberry Pretzel Dessert Mini Parfaits are a lightened up version of the traditional Strawberry Pretzel Dessert (or Salad) made with Greek yogurt and served in portion-controlled sized mini mason jars.

Get the Recipe from FLAVOR MOSAIC

4 of 16
STRAWBERRY CAKE
DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER

STRAWBERRY CAKE

This Strawberry Cake is lightly sweet, layered with fresh sliced strawberries, and is served with a side of coconut whipped cream.

Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER

5 of 16
INSTANT STRAWBERRY BANANA FROZEN YOGURT
DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER

INSTANT STRAWBERRY BANANA FROZEN YOGURT

With only 5 ingredients and 5 minutes or less in the food processor (or blender), you can have this healthy Instant Strawberry Banana Frozen Yogurt! 

Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER

7 of 16
STRAWBERRY CRUMB BARS
FLAVOR MOSAIC

STRAWBERRY CRUMB BARS

These easy Strawberry Crumb Bars, with a buttery crust, sweet fresh strawberry filling, and crunchy butter crumb topping make wonderful dessert bars for an afternoon snack, or to take to a summer party, picnic, or potluck.

Get the Recipe from FLAVOR MOSAIC

8 of 16
FAVORITE STRAWBERRY CAKE
DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER

FAVORITE STRAWBERRY CAKE

This strawberry cake uses fresh strawberries and flavored gelatin for a super flavorful strawberry sheet cake that will feed a crowd. It’s really easy, and incredibly moist too!  

Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER

9 of 16
STRAWBERRY MOUSSE
AN ITALIAN IN MY KITCHEN

STRAWBERRY MOUSSE

This easy, fresh strawberry mousse is made with only 3 ingredients; no gelatin and no bake. The perfect creamy, fluffy mousse dessert.

Get the Recipe from AN ITALIAN IN MY KITCHEN

10 of 16
ICEBOX STRAWBERRY PIE
SAVING DESSERT

ICEBOX STRAWBERRY PIE

Icebox Strawberry Pie made with plenty of ripe strawberries scooped into a flaky pre-baked pie crust, then topped with lightly sweet whipped cream cheese.

Get the Recipe from SAVING DESSERT

13 of 16
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE CAKE
PERSNICKETY PLATES

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE CAKE

Strawberry Shortcake Cake is a rustic vanilla layer cake filled with a whipped cream cheese frosting and fresh strawberries. Easy, impressive, and SO good!

Get the Recipe from PERSNICKETY PLATES

14 of 16
STRAWBERRY PHYLLO CUPS
PEAS AND CRAYONS

STRAWBERRY PHYLLO CUPS

Ready in just 15 minutes, these no-bake whipped feta strawberry phyllo cups are a perfect dessert for parties, showers, and gatherings galore!

Get the Recipe from PEAS AND CRAYONS

15 of 16
STRAWBERRY POKE CAKE
SWEET AND SAVORY MEALS

STRAWBERRY POKE CAKE

Strawberry Poke Cake is made with white cake, soaked with a mixture of white chocolate strawberry sauce, topped with strawberry pie filling and creamy whipped cream.

Get the Recipe from SWEET AND SAVORY MEALS

16 of 16

Advertisement

Don't Miss Galleries:

Replay Gallery

See All

View the original at Parade or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+

More Coverage

Published: