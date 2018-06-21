16 delicious strawberry desserts

Summer goals… eat ALL the strawberry desserts! There’s just something special about that sweet fruit we all know and love! Here are 16 irresistible strawberry desserts that are sure to cure your strawberry cravings!
Click on the “LAUNCH GALLERY” button to see the recipes.
Amber is a wife and mother who LOVES to eat her dessert first! She started her blog, “Dessert Now, Dinner Later” in 2011, as a way to keep up with her skills as a culinary graduate while being a stay-at-home mom. Amber’s blog is a place for her to share her best recipes, tips, tricks, and tutorials, to help you be an outstanding home cook with culinary know-how!
A little bit healthy, a little bit indulgent, but completely delicious! These Strawberries and Cream Cupcakes are made with moist vanilla cupcakes, fresh cream filling with chopped strawberries and the most amazing strawberry frosting! They are pure heaven and great for summer! Strawberry Lemonade Bars combine fresh, ripe strawberries with classic lemon bars for a delicious sweet and tangy summer dessert. Strawberry Pretzel Dessert Mini Parfaits are a lightened up version of the traditional Strawberry Pretzel Dessert (or Salad) made with Greek yogurt and served in portion-controlled sized mini mason jars. This Strawberry Cake is lightly sweet, layered with fresh sliced strawberries, and is served with a side of coconut whipped cream. Fruity, juicy, berrylicious, and topped with delicious streusel, you’ll love this Strawberry Crumble Pie! With only 5 ingredients and 5 minutes or less in the food processor (or blender), you can have this healthy Instant Strawberry Banana Frozen Yogurt! These easy Strawberry Crumb Bars, with a buttery crust, sweet fresh strawberry filling, and crunchy butter crumb topping make wonderful dessert bars for an afternoon snack, or to take to a summer party, picnic, or potluck. This strawberry cake uses fresh strawberries and flavored gelatin for a super flavorful strawberry sheet cake that will feed a crowd. It’s really easy, and incredibly moist too! This easy, fresh strawberry mousse is made with only 3 ingredients; no gelatin and no bake. The perfect creamy, fluffy mousse dessert. These strawberries and cream crumb bars are sweet and creamy with a buttery crumb crust and topping. A rich, delicious cake with fresh strawberries all rolled up into a pretty package. Icebox Strawberry Pie made with plenty of ripe strawberries scooped into a flaky pre-baked pie crust, then topped with lightly sweet whipped cream cheese. Get the Recipe from SAVING DESSERT Strawberry Shortcake Cake is a rustic vanilla layer cake filled with a whipped cream cheese frosting and fresh strawberries. Easy, impressive, and SO good! Ready in just 15 minutes, these no-bake whipped feta strawberry phyllo cups are a perfect dessert for parties, showers, and gatherings galore! Strawberry Poke Cake is made with white cake, soaked with a mixture of white chocolate strawberry sauce, topped with strawberry pie filling and creamy whipped cream.
CHEESECAKE STUFFED STRAWBERRIES
Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER
STRAWBERRIES AND CREAM CUPCAKES
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE BARS
MINI STRAWBERRY PRETZEL DESSERTS
STRAWBERRY CAKE
STRAWBERRY CRUMBLE PIE
INSTANT STRAWBERRY BANANA FROZEN YOGURT
STRAWBERRY CRUMB BARS
FAVORITE STRAWBERRY CAKE
STRAWBERRY MOUSSE
STRAWBERRIES AND CREAM CRUMB BARS
STRAWBERRY JELLY ROLL CAKE
ICEBOX STRAWBERRY PIE
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE CAKE
STRAWBERRY PHYLLO CUPS
STRAWBERRY POKE CAKE
Advertisement
Don't Miss Galleries:
8 Great Simple Holiday Appetizers Everyone Will Love
21 Sugar-Free Peppermint Recipes
13 Easy Cookies To Bring To Your Next Holiday Party
A little bit healthy, a little bit indulgent, but completely delicious!
These Strawberries and Cream Cupcakes are made with moist vanilla cupcakes, fresh cream filling with chopped strawberries and the most amazing strawberry frosting! They are pure heaven and great for summer!
Strawberry Lemonade Bars combine fresh, ripe strawberries with classic lemon bars for a delicious sweet and tangy summer dessert.
Strawberry Pretzel Dessert Mini Parfaits are a lightened up version of the traditional Strawberry Pretzel Dessert (or Salad) made with Greek yogurt and served in portion-controlled sized mini mason jars.
This Strawberry Cake is lightly sweet, layered with fresh sliced strawberries, and is served with a side of coconut whipped cream.
Fruity, juicy, berrylicious, and topped with delicious streusel, you’ll love this Strawberry Crumble Pie!
With only 5 ingredients and 5 minutes or less in the food processor (or blender), you can have this healthy Instant Strawberry Banana Frozen Yogurt!
These easy Strawberry Crumb Bars, with a buttery crust, sweet fresh strawberry filling, and crunchy butter crumb topping make wonderful dessert bars for an afternoon snack, or to take to a summer party, picnic, or potluck.
This strawberry cake uses fresh strawberries and flavored gelatin for a super flavorful strawberry sheet cake that will feed a crowd. It’s really easy, and incredibly moist too!
This easy, fresh strawberry mousse is made with only 3 ingredients; no gelatin and no bake. The perfect creamy, fluffy mousse dessert.
These strawberries and cream crumb bars are sweet and creamy with a buttery crumb crust and topping.
A rich, delicious cake with fresh strawberries all rolled up into a pretty package.
Icebox Strawberry Pie made with plenty of ripe strawberries scooped into a flaky pre-baked pie crust, then topped with lightly sweet whipped cream cheese.
Get the Recipe from SAVING DESSERT
Strawberry Shortcake Cake is a rustic vanilla layer cake filled with a whipped cream cheese frosting and fresh strawberries. Easy, impressive, and SO good!
Ready in just 15 minutes, these no-bake whipped feta strawberry phyllo cups are a perfect dessert for parties, showers, and gatherings galore!
Strawberry Poke Cake is made with white cake, soaked with a mixture of white chocolate strawberry sauce, topped with strawberry pie filling and creamy whipped cream.
View the original at Parade or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+