food

Cooking

A fabulous Father’s Day breakfast

Popular Stories

BEEFED-UP-SHAKSHUKA.jpg

Nothing is more important on Father’s Day than making a great memory with Dad. I cherish the days my dad was here to pamper on the holiday. He would have loved every one of these over-the-top blogger recipes. What can be more inspiring than giving Dad the best breakfast ever from his little girl? Show your love and gratitude this Father’s Day with a delicious meal to start the day. There’s something here for everyone, from savory overnight breakfast casseroles to sweet baked pancakes. Don’t forget to take photos—the memories you create together are priceless. Enjoy these morning meals and hug your fathers. Launch the gallery to find the special breakfast to treat Dad with!

Hash Brown Sausage Breakfast Casserole
Moore or Less Cooking

Hash Brown Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Get the recipe here: Hash Brown Sausage Breakfast Casserole

 

1 of 12
Breakfast Casserole
Moore or Less Cooking

Breakfast Casserole

Get the recipe here: Breakfast Casserole

 

2 of 12

Advertisement

Don't Miss Galleries:

Replay Gallery

See All

SaveSave

SaveSave

View the original at Parade or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+

More Coverage

Published: