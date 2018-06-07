19 summer cocktail recipes

When it’s hot outside, one of best ways to cool off is with a summer cocktail. An ice-cold refreshing beverage always seems to hit the spot in the heat. And different liquors comes in so many flavors that the choices are endless.

Adult summer drinks vary from frozen margaritas to light wine spritzers, and any of them can make enjoying the warm sun and fresh air even better. But which one to make? I put together a list of summer cocktails you are sure to love.

These fresh and fruity drinks are from some the best food bloggers. So sit back, relax and enjoy these summer cocktail recipes.

SaveSave

View the original at Parade or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+