SOURCE: RecipeGirl.com WATERMELON SALSA Recipe here: WATERMELON SALSA 1 of 15 SOURCE: SweetPaulMag.com WATERMELON BITES WITH PROSCIUTTO, OLIVES & BASIL Recipe here: WATERMELON BITES WITH PROSCIUTTO, OLIVES & BASIL 2 of 15 SOURCE: RecipeGirl.com GRILLED WATERMELON SALAD Recipe here: GRILLED WATERMELON SALAD 3 of 15 SOURCE: GarnishWithLemon.com WATERMELON MOJITOS Recipe here: WATERMELON MOJITOS 4 of 15 SOURCE: RecipeGirl.com TEQUILA SOAKED WATERMELON WEDGES Recipe here: TEQUILA SOAKED WATERMELON WEDGES 5 of 15 SOURCE: AddAPinch.com WATERMELON WATER Recipe here: WATERMELON WATER 6 of 15 SOURCE: RecipeGirl.com WATERMELON, FETA & ARUGULA SALAD Recipe here: WATERMELON, FETA & ARUGULA SALAD 7 of 15 SOURCE: RecipeGirl.com WATERMELON GIN FIZZ Recipe here: WATERMELON GIN FIZZ 8 of 15 SOURCE: HowSweetEats.com HONEY GRILLED WATERMELON Recipe here: HONEY GRILLED WATERMELON 9 of 15 SOURCE: SelfProclaimedFoodie.com WATERMELON LIMEADE Recipe here: WATERMELON LIMEADE 10 of 15 SOURCE: Skinnytaste.com GRILLED SHRIMP & WATERMELON CHOPPED SALAD Recipe here: GRILLED SHRIMP & WATERMELON CHOPPED SALAD 11 of 15 SOURCE: RecipeGirl.com WATERMELON TEQUILA COCKTAILS Recipe here: WATERMELON TEQUILA COCKTAILS 12 of 15 SOURCE: InspiredByCharm.com WATERMELON MARGARITAS Recipe here: WATERMELON MARGARITAS 13 of 15 SOURCE: FoodieCrush.com CUCUMBER, BASIL & WATERMELON SALAD Recipe here: CUCUMBER, BASIL & WATERMELON SALAD 14 of 15 SOURCE: FollowUsHere.Wordpress.com WATERMELON FROSTIES Recipe here: WATERMELON FROSTIES 15 of 15

Click the slideshow above to view 15 Delicious Recipes to Make with Watermelon. You’ll find all sorts of ideas that you’ll want to try this summer.

It’s about the time of year where everyone is on the hunt for the best, big and juicy watermelon at the market. There is nothing better than cold, refreshing watermelon on a hot day!

How can you tell when a watermelon is ripe?

When you pick it up, it should feel heavy for its size (that means it has a lot of juice in it!)

Next look for the yellow spot. The spot is where the watermelon has rested on the ground while growing. A creamy yellow spot indicates that the watermelon is ripe.

Lastly, give the watermelon a good tap. A ripe watermelon has a deep hollow sound. Under or over-ripe melons will yield a dull sound when tapped.

What recipes can I make with watermelon?

I have some great ideas for you in the slideshow above! Try making watermelon salsa or one of the many salad recipes mentioned. Watermelon is great in a salad! If you enjoy cocktails, try a watermelon gin fizz, watermelon margaritas, watermelon mojitos or one of the other fun cocktail recipes I’m sharing.

Let us know if you try any of these recipes, and have a fun summer full of watermelon!

