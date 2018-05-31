food

Cooking

15 delicious recipes to make with watermelon

Popular Stories

Watermelon-Salsa-cover.jpg

WATERMELON BITES WITH PROSCIUTTO, OLIVES & BASIL
SOURCE: SweetPaulMag.com

WATERMELON BITES WITH PROSCIUTTO, OLIVES & BASIL

Recipe here:  WATERMELON BITES WITH PROSCIUTTO, OLIVES & BASIL

2 of 15
GRILLED WATERMELON SALAD
SOURCE: RecipeGirl.com

GRILLED WATERMELON SALAD

Recipe here:  GRILLED WATERMELON SALAD

3 of 15
WATERMELON MOJITOS
SOURCE: GarnishWithLemon.com

WATERMELON MOJITOS

Recipe here:  WATERMELON MOJITOS

4 of 15
WATERMELON LIMEADE
SOURCE: SelfProclaimedFoodie.com

WATERMELON LIMEADE

Recipe here:  WATERMELON LIMEADE

10 of 15
WATERMELON FROSTIES
SOURCE: FollowUsHere.Wordpress.com

WATERMELON FROSTIES

Recipe here:  WATERMELON FROSTIES

15 of 15

Advertisement

Don't Miss Galleries:

Replay Gallery

See All

Click the slideshow above to view 15 Delicious Recipes to Make with Watermelon.  You’ll find all sorts of ideas that you’ll want to try this summer.

It’s about the time of year where everyone is on the hunt for the best, big and juicy watermelon at the market.  There is nothing better than cold, refreshing watermelon on a hot day!

How can you tell when a watermelon is ripe?

When you pick it up, it should feel heavy for its size (that means it has a lot of juice in it!)

Next look for the yellow spot.  The spot is where the watermelon has rested on the ground while growing.  A creamy yellow spot indicates that the watermelon is ripe.

Lastly, give the watermelon a good tap.  A ripe watermelon has a deep hollow sound.  Under or over-ripe melons will yield a dull sound when tapped.

What recipes can I make with watermelon?

I have some great ideas for you in the slideshow above!  Try making watermelon salsa or one of the many salad recipes mentioned.  Watermelon is great in a salad!  If you enjoy cocktails, try a watermelon gin fizz, watermelon margaritas, watermelon mojitos or one of the other fun cocktail recipes I’m sharing.

Let us know if you try any of these recipes, and have a fun summer full of watermelon!

Here are a few more summer themed recipes you might enjoy:

Lori Lange is a former elementary school teacher who founded RecipeGirl.com in 2006. The Recipe Girl Cookbook is available on Amazon. Her 17-year-old son Brooks has his own food blog at RecipeBoy.com.

View the original at Parade or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+

More Coverage

Published: