Lighten up this family favorite by swapping ground turkey for the beef, suggests Erin Schmit, CommunityTable.com contributor who blogs at ourtableforseven.com. Serve with fries for a diner-inspired meal.
Grilled Cheeseburger Wraps
6
Ingredients
- 1 lb ground beef
- 2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Tbsp ketchup
- 2 tsp minced dried onion (like McCormick)
- 6 (10-inch) ﬂour tortillas
- 1½ cups shredded American cheese
- Mustard
- Sliced tomato
- Lettuce
- Pickles
Directions
-
In a skillet, brown beef; drain fat. Add Worcestershire sauce, ketchup and dried onion to beef. Mix until combined. Continue cooking until meat is no longer pink.
-
Spoon ¼ cup meat down the middle of tortillas. Top with cheese. Add mustard, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles, if desired. Roll the tortilla around the ﬁlling, folding in the sides. Repeat for each wrap. Grill seam-side down on a grill pan or skillet, about 3 to 5 minutes on each side.
Kitchen Counter
Serves 6. Per serving: 618 cal, 28g fat, 118mg chol, 40g prot, 52g carbs, 12g sugar, 4g ﬁber, 1413mg sodium
View the original at Parade or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+