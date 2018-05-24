Grilled cheeseburger wraps

In a skillet, brown beef; drain fat. Add Worcestershire sauce, ketchup and dried onion to beef. Mix until combined. Continue cooking until meat is no longer pink.

Spoon ¼ cup meat down the middle of tortillas. Top with cheese. Add mustard, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles, if desired. Roll the tortilla around the ﬁlling, folding in the sides. Repeat for each wrap. Grill seam-side down on a grill pan or skillet, about 3 to 5 minutes on each side.