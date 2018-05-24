Green enchilada casserole

Heat a large ovenproof skillet to medium-high. Add beans, salt, most of bell pepper (save 1 Tbsp for topping) and green onions and cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Pour bean mixture into a bowl.

Coat skillet generously with nonstick spray. Pour about ½ cup salsa over bottom of skillet. Arrange 4 tortillas on top, overlapping them to ﬁt. Spread about one-third of cottage cheese over the tortillas; top with one-third of bean mixture, shredded cheese and salsa. Repeat 2 more times, layering tortillas, cottage cheese, beans, cheese and salsa (save a little of bean mixture and cheese for topping). Top with 4 more tortillas, remaining bell pepper, bean mixture and shredded cheese. Bake until bubbly and golden brown, about 25 minutes. Let rest 5 to 10 minutes before serving.