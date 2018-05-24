Save money—and help your family stay healthy—by making Meatless Monday a thing in your household. This reader recipe will make any carnivore a convert. Liz Pearson of Texas turns a Mexican restaurant favorite into a weeknight-friendly meal, packed with protein from black beans.
Green Enchilada Casserole
8
Ingredients
- 2 (15½-oz) cans black beans, drained and rinsed
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 red bell pepper, cored and chopped, divided
- 1 bunch green onions, trimmed and sliced
- 2 cups jarred mild green salsa, divided
- 16 (6-inch) corn tortillas
- 1 cup regular or low-fat cottage cheese, divided
- 1¼ cups shredded Mexican blend cheese, divided
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 425°F.
-
Heat a large ovenproof skillet to medium-high. Add beans, salt, most of bell pepper (save 1 Tbsp for topping) and green onions and cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Pour bean mixture into a bowl.
-
Coat skillet generously with nonstick spray. Pour about ½ cup salsa over bottom of skillet. Arrange 4 tortillas on top, overlapping them to ﬁt. Spread about one-third of cottage cheese over the tortillas; top with one-third of bean mixture, shredded cheese and salsa. Repeat 2 more times, layering tortillas, cottage cheese, beans, cheese and salsa (save a little of bean mixture and cheese for topping). Top with 4 more tortillas, remaining bell pepper, bean mixture and shredded cheese. Bake until bubbly and golden brown, about 25 minutes. Let rest 5 to 10 minutes before serving.
Serves 8. Per serving: 256 cal, 6g fat, 18mg chol, 14g prot, 34g carbs, 4g sugar, 6g ﬁber, 1138mg sodium
