6 awesome rosés for summer drinking

Maddalena Rosé, Paso Robles 2016
Meiomi Rosé
Black Box Rosé
Guigal Côtes du Rhône Rosé
2017 SIMI Dry Rosé Sonoma County
Bandit Wines Dry Rosé
After weeks of false starts (at least on the East Coast), it looks like spring has finally arrived and summer isn’t far away. And you know what that means—drinkin’ outside! Nothing’s better after a long day of being trapped in the office than to head immediately alfresco and imbibe something cold and refreshing. While we’re partial to beer, rosé has become the star beverage of outdoor gatherings from coast to coast. So, we’ve rounded up six awesome rosés to make your outdoor drinking more rosy. Cheers.
Amanda Waas is the creator of You’re Welcome, a gift guide site for all of life’s awkward occasions. Her writing has appeared in The Kitchn, Every Day With Rachael Ray, Glamour, The Kitchn, Made Man, HiConsumption, AOL’s Shelterpop and DIY Life, and various others. Follow her on Twitter, Pinterest, and Facebook and sign up for her succinct, not-annoying weekly e-newsletter for gift suggestions sent right to your inbox.
