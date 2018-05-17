When I’m meal planning, sometimes the hardest part is coming up with side dishes. We have certain things we always eat together, and that’s fine, but I like to switch it up and find new options to incorporate along with our tried-and-true favorites.

We love rice. We adore mushrooms. When I got the chance to come up with a new recipe with both ingredients, it was a total win!

I served this with a beef roast, but it would also be good with chicken, pork or anything you’ve got coming off the grill this summer!

Mushroom Rice Bake By Krista Marshall

Ingredients 1½ cups long grain white rice, dry

1 (10-oz) can cream of mushroom soup

1 (1-oz) can condensed beef broth

4 Tbsp butter, melted

8 oz button mushrooms, sliced

1 tsp onion powder

Salt

Pepper

Dried parsley Directions Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 2-quart casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium bowl combine all ingredients except parsley. Stir well. Pour into prepared dish. Bake for 50 to 55 minutes until rice is tender. Sprinkle with parsley and stir before serving. Cook's Note We like the crispy edges this has, but if you don’t, cover dish before cooking. View the original at Parade or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+

