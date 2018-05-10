food

Nothing says “Mom, I love you” like a delicious, gourmet brunch at home. It’s not that “MOM” doesn’t deserve to be taken out, on Mother’s Day, but it’s often over-crowded and over-priced. A menu that includes her favorite food & drink created, by her soon to be favorite child, can’t be beat.

To help you out I’ve gathered 24 recipes to help you create the ultimate Mother’s Day brunch in the comfort of your own home.

 

Whole Wheat Crepes Filled with Sweetened Ricotta Cheese & Cinnamon Apples
The Food Hunter

Whole Wheat Crepes Filled with Sweetened Ricotta Cheese & Cinnamon Apples

Impress Mom with these crepes. Grab the recipe here.

1 of 24
Asparagus and Goat Cheese Tart
Karen's Kitchen Stories

Asparagus and Goat Cheese Tart

A wonderful dish--moms everywhere will enjoy. Grab the recipe here.

2 of 24
Sunrise Mimosa Recipe
Diethood

Sunrise Mimosa Recipe

A gorgeous cocktail to celebrate Mom. Grab the recipe here.

3 of 24
Blueberry Almond Butter Pancakes
The Food Hunter

Blueberry Almond Butter Pancakes

A healthy pancake alternative. Grab the recipe here.

4 of 24
Strawberry Cheesecake Strawberry Bites
The Kitchen is My Playground

Strawberry Cheesecake Strawberry Bites

The perfect sweet treat for Mom. Grab the recipe here.

5 of 24
Smoked Salmon Potato Bites
The Food Hunter

Smoked Salmon Potato Bites

Impress Mom with these delicious savory bites. Grab the recipe here.

6 of 24
Avocado Toast with Egg
Blackberry Babe

Avocado Toast with Egg

Every bite of this is heavenly. Grab the recipe here.

7 of 24
Fully-Loaded Breakfast Tacos
Girl Gone Gourmet

Fully-Loaded Breakfast Tacos

This is how you do a fully-loaded Mother's Day. Grab the recipe here.

8 of 24
Summer Sangria
The Food Hunter

Summer Sangria

A refreshing blend of melons and citrus make this one of the best brunch cocktails. Grab the recipe here.

9 of 24
Breakfast Potatoes {Texas Style}
Edible Mosaic

Breakfast Potatoes {Texas Style}

Kick-start brunch with these tasty potatoes. Grab the recipe here.

10 of 24
Low-Carb Egg Burritos for a Crowd
Kayln's Kitchen

Low-Carb Egg Burritos for a Crowd

Low-carb and delicious. Grab the recipe here.

11 of 24
Easy Spiced Hot Fruit Bake
Cotter Crunch

Easy Spiced Hot Fruit Bake

An amazing vegan option for brunch. Grab the recipe here.

12 of 24
The Zin Manhattan... A Wine Cocktail
The Food Hunter

The Zin Manhattan... A Wine Cocktail

A fun mix of wine and alcohol. Grab the recipe here.

13 of 24
Best Dutch Baby Pancake Recipe
That Skinny Chick Can Bake

Best Dutch Baby Pancake Recipe

Puffed pancakes at their finest. Grab the recipe here.

14 of 24
Make-Ahead Caprese Baked Eggs Recipe
Cookin Canuck

Make-Ahead Caprese Baked Eggs Recipe

A fantastic make-ahead brunch option sure to impress Mom. Grab the recipe here.

15 of 24
Blueberry Pecan Oatmeal Griddle Cakes
The Food Hunter

Blueberry Pecan Oatmeal Griddle Cakes

These pancakes need to be on your brunch menu. Grab the recipe here.

16 of 24
Overnight Breakfast Casserole with Bacon and Sweet Potato
Sweet Peas & Saffron

Overnight Breakfast Casserole with Bacon and Sweet Potato

Assemble the night before and bake up in the morning. Grab the recipe here.

17 of 24
White Sangria with Mango and Berries
Downshiftology

White Sangria with Mango and Berries

An easy-to-make cocktail that presents beautifully. Grab the recipe here.

18 of 24
Ham and Cheese Breakfast Casserole
Karen's Kitchen Stories

Ham and Cheese Breakfast Casserole

Layers of deliciousness make this brunch option. Grab the recipe here.

19 of 24
Cheesy Roasted Potato Breakfast Bake
Peas & Crayons

Cheesy Roasted Potato Breakfast Bake

A tasty way to sneak veggies into brunch. Grab the recipe here.

20 of 24
Crustless Three-Cheese Tomato-Basil Quiche
Kalyn's Kitchen

Crustless Three-Cheese Tomato-Basil Quiche

So much goodness in one delicious dish. Grab the recipe here.

21 of 24
Red Fruit Salad with Honeyed Yogurt
Downshiftology

Red Fruit Salad with Honeyed Yogurt

Keep it healthy for Mom this Mother's Day. Grab the recipe here.

22 of 24
Chocolate Strudel
Vegan in the Freezer

Chocolate Strudel

A delicious treat that comes together quickly. Grab the recipe here.

23 of 24
Chocolate Raspberry Macarons
The Food Hunter

Chocolate Raspberry Macarons

Spoil Mom this Mother's Day with this sweet treat. Grab the recipe here.

24 of 24

