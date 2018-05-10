Nothing says “Mom, I love you” like a delicious, gourmet brunch at home. It’s not that “MOM” doesn’t deserve to be taken out, on Mother’s Day, but it’s often over-crowded and over-priced. A menu that includes her favorite food & drink created, by her soon to be favorite child, can’t be beat.
To help you out I’ve gathered 24 recipes to help you create the ultimate Mother’s Day brunch in the comfort of your own home.
Whole Wheat Crepes Filled with Sweetened Ricotta Cheese & Cinnamon Apples
Asparagus and Goat Cheese Tart
Sunrise Mimosa Recipe
Blueberry Almond Butter Pancakes
Strawberry Cheesecake Strawberry Bites
Smoked Salmon Potato Bites
Avocado Toast with Egg
Fully-Loaded Breakfast Tacos
Summer Sangria
Breakfast Potatoes {Texas Style}
Low-Carb Egg Burritos for a Crowd
Easy Spiced Hot Fruit Bake
The Zin Manhattan... A Wine Cocktail
Best Dutch Baby Pancake Recipe
Make-Ahead Caprese Baked Eggs Recipe
Blueberry Pecan Oatmeal Griddle Cakes
Overnight Breakfast Casserole with Bacon and Sweet Potato
White Sangria with Mango and Berries
Ham and Cheese Breakfast Casserole
Cheesy Roasted Potato Breakfast Bake
Crustless Three-Cheese Tomato-Basil Quiche
Red Fruit Salad with Honeyed Yogurt
Chocolate Strudel
Chocolate Raspberry Macarons
