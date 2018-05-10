Nothing says “Mom, I love you” like a delicious, gourmet brunch at home. It’s not that “MOM” doesn’t deserve to be taken out, on Mother’s Day, but it’s often over-crowded and over-priced. A menu that includes her favorite food & drink created, by her soon to be favorite child, can’t be beat.

To help you out I’ve gathered 24 recipes to help you create the ultimate Mother’s Day brunch in the comfort of your own home.

Want more great recipes right in your inbox? Sign up for our email newsletter!

Theresa Greco is the creator of The Food Hunter’s Guide to Cuisine, where she shares her passion for delicious food and a healthy lifestyle with recipes and reviews. She spends her days working as a Law Librarian, but her nights and weekends are spent as a home chef, avid food writer and social media expert. She enjoys motivating people to eat healthier both in and out of the kitchen with recipes and dining choices that are inspired by her love for home cooked/non-processed foods.

Her adventures have led her around the United States reviewing restaurants, meeting chefs and working with new and innovative food products. You may have seen some of her restaurant and travel articles featured on Arizona Weddings Magazine website. Theresa has created recipes for major brands including: Stonyfield Yogurt, The Meyer Corporation, Whole Foods Market, Bashas’ Supermarket, Marx Foods and Mt. State Rosen Meats. Recently, she’s had original recipes featured on a local restaurant menu & in an Arizona lifestyle magazine.

The Food Hunter Whole Wheat Crepes Filled with Sweetened Ricotta Cheese & Cinnamon Apples Impress Mom with these crepes. Grab the recipe here. 1 of 24 Karen's Kitchen Stories Asparagus and Goat Cheese Tart A wonderful dish--moms everywhere will enjoy. Grab the recipe here. 2 of 24 Diethood Sunrise Mimosa Recipe A gorgeous cocktail to celebrate Mom. Grab the recipe here. 3 of 24 The Food Hunter Blueberry Almond Butter Pancakes A healthy pancake alternative. Grab the recipe here. 4 of 24 The Kitchen is My Playground Strawberry Cheesecake Strawberry Bites The perfect sweet treat for Mom. Grab the recipe here. 5 of 24 The Food Hunter Smoked Salmon Potato Bites Impress Mom with these delicious savory bites. Grab the recipe here. 6 of 24 Blackberry Babe Avocado Toast with Egg Every bite of this is heavenly. Grab the recipe here. 7 of 24 Girl Gone Gourmet Fully-Loaded Breakfast Tacos This is how you do a fully-loaded Mother's Day. Grab the recipe here. 8 of 24 The Food Hunter Summer Sangria A refreshing blend of melons and citrus make this one of the best brunch cocktails. Grab the recipe here. 9 of 24 Edible Mosaic Breakfast Potatoes {Texas Style} Kick-start brunch with these tasty potatoes. Grab the recipe here. 10 of 24 Kayln's Kitchen Low-Carb Egg Burritos for a Crowd Low-carb and delicious. Grab the recipe here. 11 of 24 Cotter Crunch Easy Spiced Hot Fruit Bake An amazing vegan option for brunch. Grab the recipe here. 12 of 24 The Food Hunter The Zin Manhattan... A Wine Cocktail A fun mix of wine and alcohol. Grab the recipe here. 13 of 24 That Skinny Chick Can Bake Best Dutch Baby Pancake Recipe Puffed pancakes at their finest. Grab the recipe here. 14 of 24 Cookin Canuck Make-Ahead Caprese Baked Eggs Recipe A fantastic make-ahead brunch option sure to impress Mom. Grab the recipe here. 15 of 24 The Food Hunter Blueberry Pecan Oatmeal Griddle Cakes These pancakes need to be on your brunch menu. Grab the recipe here. 16 of 24 Sweet Peas & Saffron Overnight Breakfast Casserole with Bacon and Sweet Potato Assemble the night before and bake up in the morning. Grab the recipe here. 17 of 24 Downshiftology White Sangria with Mango and Berries An easy-to-make cocktail that presents beautifully. Grab the recipe here. 18 of 24 Karen's Kitchen Stories Ham and Cheese Breakfast Casserole Layers of deliciousness make this brunch option. Grab the recipe here. 19 of 24 Peas & Crayons Cheesy Roasted Potato Breakfast Bake A tasty way to sneak veggies into brunch. Grab the recipe here. 20 of 24 Kalyn's Kitchen Crustless Three-Cheese Tomato-Basil Quiche So much goodness in one delicious dish. Grab the recipe here. 21 of 24 Downshiftology Red Fruit Salad with Honeyed Yogurt Keep it healthy for Mom this Mother's Day. Grab the recipe here. 22 of 24 Vegan in the Freezer Chocolate Strudel A delicious treat that comes together quickly. Grab the recipe here. 23 of 24 The Food Hunter Chocolate Raspberry Macarons Spoil Mom this Mother's Day with this sweet treat. Grab the recipe here. 24 of 24 Advertisement Don't Miss Galleries: 8 Great Simple Holiday Appetizers Everyone Will Love 21 Sugar-Free Peppermint Recipes 13 Easy Cookies To Bring To Your Next Holiday Party Replay Gallery See All Prev Next

View the original at Parade or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+