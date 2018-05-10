Soon school will be out and summer will be here before you know it! Grilling is a great way to get dinner on the table and keep the heat out of your kitchen during the hot summer months. Here are 18 delicious summer grilling recipes you’ll love firing up your grill for.

Amber is a wife and mother who LOVES to eat her dessert first! She started her blog, “Dessert Now, Dinner Later” in 2011, as a way to keep up with her skills as a culinary graduate while being a stay-at-home mom. Amber’s blog is a place for her to share her best recipes, tips, tricks, and tutorials, to help you be an outstanding home cook with culinary know-how!

DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN PACKETS These Southwestern Chicken Packets are an easy and delicious tin-foil dinner recipe you can cook with a fire (while camping), on a grill, or in an oven.

Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER 1 of 18 LIKE MOTHER LIKE DAUGHTER BACON AND EGG BURGER This bacon and egg cheeseburger is a perfect burger with a breakfast twist. It starts with a premium pork patty, topped with cheese, crispy bacon and a fried egg!

Get the Recipe from LIKE MOTHER LIKE DAUGHTER 2 of 18 LIFE IN THE LOFTHOUSE GRILLED CORN WITH CILANTRO LIME BUTTER Grilling corn makes it slightly crispy on the outside, and extra juicy on the inside. Try this variation with cilantro lime butter slathered on top!

Get the Recipe from LIFE IN THE LOFTHOUSE 3 of 18 DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER GRILLED BBQ CHICKEN & PINEAPPLE QUESADILLAS Grilled quesadillas take on a delicious charred flavor. Grill the chicken and even the pineapple, then make these Grilled BBQ Chicken and Pineapple Quesadillas. Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER 4 of 18 SAVING ROOM FOR DESSERT GRILLED CUBAN MOJO MARINATED PORK TENDERLOIN Pork tenderloin is bathed in a delicious overnight marinade with powerful flavors from the garlic, citrus and herbs, and then grilled to perfection!

Get the Recipe from SAVING ROOM FORDESSERT 5 of 18 CELEBRATING SWEETS GRILLED PINEAPPLE COCONUT SUNDAES Juicy grilled pineapple topped with coconut ice cream, caramel sauce, and toasted coconut. A light and refreshing summer dessert! Get the Recipe from CELEBRATING SWEETS 6 of 18 DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER SPICY HONEY CHICKEN This Spicy Honey Chicken is marinated in a southwest chipotle paste and then basted with a honey-vinegar mixture during the grilling process, for the perfect, crispy-sweet glaze! Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER 7 of 18 TRIED AND TASTY GRILLED VEGGIE FLATBREAD PIZZA Looking for a low-cal dinner idea to use up some of those garden fresh veggies you've probably got in abundance? This pizza is perfect! It's tasty, is easy, and it's great for those watching their calories! Get the Recipe from TRIED AND TASTY 8 of 18 SAVING ROOM FOR DESSERT ORANGE BARBECUE GRILLED CHICKEN Deliciously different and a breeze to throw together in a flash - you'll love the bright orange flavor and the hint of ginger and pineapple juice in the sauce. Lip smacking good! Get the Recipe from SAVING ROOM FORDESSERT 9 of 18 DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER CHIMICHURRI STEAK WITH PINEAPPLE SALSA This restaurant-quality steak is marinated in an herbed chimichurri sauce, grilled to perfection, and topped with a spicy-sweet pineapple salsa. Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER 10 of 18 TRIED AND TASTY GRILLED SAUSAGE AND VEGGIE KABOBS When temps are rising it's time to take dinner outside. These kabobs are absolutely perfect and completely customizable. Swap in your fav veggies, skewer up your favorite sausage and voila you've got a delicious dinner in only a matter of minutes! Get the Recipe from TRIED AND TASTY 11 of 18 DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER GRILLED ROMAINE HEARTS WITH CAESAR VINAIGRETTE Who says grilling is just for meats? Well, it’s not! Grilled Romaine Hearts with Caesar Vinaigrette is a delightful way to enjoy a classic salad. Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER 12 of 18 TRIED AND TASTY EASY GRILLED SALMON FOIL PACKET A healthy dinner option that is packed with flavor! Get the Recipe from TRIED AND TASTY 13 of 18 IOWA GIRL EATS GRILLED PORK TENDERLOIN This unbelievably juicy grilled pork tenderloin cooks in under 15 minutes! Pair with grilled vegetables for a filling and healthy dinner! Get the Recipe from IOWA GIRL EATS 14 of 18 DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER PESTO CHICKEN AND SUMMER SQUASH SKEWERS Use up those garden veggies in these easy kabobs! Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER 15 of 18 LIKE MOTHER LIKE DAUGHTER GREEK GYRO LAMB BURGERS Greek gyro lamb burgers have the same great flavors of a gyro in burger form. With a perfectly seasoned grilled lamb burger topped with homemade tzatziki sauce. Get the Recipe from LIKE MOTHER LIKE DAUGHTER 16 of 18 DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER HONEY AND CINNAMON GRILLED PEACHES Grilling is not just for dinner, but dessert too! Fresh peaches are caramelized to perfection and topped with a drizzle of honey and a dash of cinnamon. Add ice cream for ultimate dessert pleasure! Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER 17 of 18 DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER GRILLED MALIBU CHICKEN This Malibu Chicken is grilled, which makes it lighter in calories, yet simple and flavorful. Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER 18 of 18 Advertisement Don't Miss Galleries: 8 Great Simple Holiday Appetizers Everyone Will Love 21 Sugar-Free Peppermint Recipes 13 Easy Cookies To Bring To Your Next Holiday Party Replay Gallery See All Prev Next

