18 delicious summer grilling recipes

Soon school will be out and summer will be here before you know it! Grilling is a great way to get dinner on the table and keep the heat out of your kitchen during the hot summer months. Here are 18 delicious summer grilling recipes you’ll love firing up your grill for.

Amber is a wife and mother who LOVES to eat her dessert first! She started her blog, “Dessert Now, Dinner Later” in 2011, as a way to keep up with her skills as a culinary graduate while being a stay-at-home mom. Amber’s blog is a place for her to share her best recipes, tips, tricks, and tutorials, to help you be an outstanding home cook with culinary know-how!

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN PACKETS
These Southwestern Chicken Packets are an easy and delicious tin-foil dinner recipe you can cook with a fire (while camping), on a grill, or in an oven.
1 of 18
BACON AND EGG BURGER
This bacon and egg cheeseburger is a perfect burger with a breakfast twist. It starts with a premium pork patty, topped with cheese, crispy bacon and a fried egg!
2 of 18
GRILLED CORN WITH CILANTRO LIME BUTTER
Grilling corn makes it slightly crispy on the outside, and extra juicy on the inside. Try this variation with cilantro lime butter slathered on top!
3 of 18
GRILLED BBQ CHICKEN & PINEAPPLE QUESADILLAS
Grilled quesadillas take on a delicious charred flavor. Grill the chicken and even the pineapple, then make these Grilled BBQ Chicken and Pineapple Quesadillas.

4 of 18
GRILLED CUBAN MOJO MARINATED PORK TENDERLOIN
Pork tenderloin is bathed in a delicious overnight marinade with powerful flavors from the garlic, citrus and herbs, and then grilled to perfection!
5 of 18
GRILLED PINEAPPLE COCONUT SUNDAES
Juicy grilled pineapple topped with coconut ice cream, caramel sauce, and toasted coconut. A light and refreshing summer dessert!

6 of 18
SPICY HONEY CHICKEN
This Spicy Honey Chicken is marinated in a southwest chipotle paste and then basted with a honey-vinegar mixture during the grilling process, for the perfect, crispy-sweet glaze!

7 of 18
GRILLED VEGGIE FLATBREAD PIZZA
Looking for a low-cal dinner idea to use up some of those garden fresh veggies you've probably got in abundance? This pizza is perfect! It's tasty, is easy, and it's great for those watching their calories!

8 of 18
ORANGE BARBECUE GRILLED CHICKEN
Deliciously different and a breeze to throw together in a flash - you'll love the bright orange flavor and the hint of ginger and pineapple juice in the sauce. Lip smacking good!

9 of 18
CHIMICHURRI STEAK WITH PINEAPPLE SALSA
This restaurant-quality steak is marinated in an herbed chimichurri sauce, grilled to perfection, and topped with a spicy-sweet pineapple salsa.   

10 of 18
GRILLED SAUSAGE AND VEGGIE KABOBS
When temps are rising it's time to take dinner outside. These kabobs are absolutely perfect and completely customizable. Swap in your fav veggies, skewer up your favorite sausage and voila you've got a delicious dinner in only a matter of minutes!

11 of 18
GRILLED ROMAINE HEARTS WITH CAESAR VINAIGRETTE
Who says grilling is just for meats? Well, it’s not! Grilled Romaine Hearts with Caesar Vinaigrette is a delightful way to enjoy a classic salad.

12 of 18
GRILLED PORK TENDERLOIN
This unbelievably juicy grilled pork tenderloin cooks in under 15 minutes! Pair with grilled vegetables for a filling and healthy dinner!

14 of 18
GREEK GYRO LAMB BURGERS
Greek gyro lamb burgers have the same great flavors of a gyro in burger form. With a perfectly seasoned grilled lamb burger topped with homemade tzatziki sauce.

16 of 18
HONEY AND CINNAMON GRILLED PEACHES
Grilling is not just for dinner, but dessert too! Fresh peaches are caramelized to perfection and topped with a drizzle of honey and a dash of cinnamon. Add ice cream for ultimate dessert pleasure!

17 of 18

