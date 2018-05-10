Soon school will be out and summer will be here before you know it! Grilling is a great way to get dinner on the table and keep the heat out of your kitchen during the hot summer months. Here are 18 delicious summer grilling recipes you’ll love firing up your grill for.
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN PACKETS
Get the Recipe from DESSERT NOW DINNER LATER
BACON AND EGG BURGER
Get the Recipe from LIKE MOTHER LIKE DAUGHTER
GRILLED CORN WITH CILANTRO LIME BUTTER
Get the Recipe from LIFE IN THE LOFTHOUSE
GRILLED BBQ CHICKEN & PINEAPPLE QUESADILLAS
GRILLED CUBAN MOJO MARINATED PORK TENDERLOIN
Get the Recipe from SAVING ROOM FORDESSERT
GRILLED PINEAPPLE COCONUT SUNDAES
SPICY HONEY CHICKEN
GRILLED VEGGIE FLATBREAD PIZZA
ORANGE BARBECUE GRILLED CHICKEN
CHIMICHURRI STEAK WITH PINEAPPLE SALSA
GRILLED SAUSAGE AND VEGGIE KABOBS
GRILLED ROMAINE HEARTS WITH CAESAR VINAIGRETTE
EASY GRILLED SALMON FOIL PACKET
GRILLED PORK TENDERLOIN
PESTO CHICKEN AND SUMMER SQUASH SKEWERS
GREEK GYRO LAMB BURGERS
HONEY AND CINNAMON GRILLED PEACHES
GRILLED MALIBU CHICKEN
These Southwestern Chicken Packets are an easy and delicious tin-foil dinner recipe you can cook with a fire (while camping), on a grill, or in an oven.
This bacon and egg cheeseburger is a perfect burger with a breakfast twist. It starts with a premium pork patty, topped with cheese, crispy bacon and a fried egg!
Grilling corn makes it slightly crispy on the outside, and extra juicy on the inside. Try this variation with cilantro lime butter slathered on top!
Grilled quesadillas take on a delicious charred flavor. Grill the chicken and even the pineapple, then make these Grilled BBQ Chicken and Pineapple Quesadillas.
Pork tenderloin is bathed in a delicious overnight marinade with powerful flavors from the garlic, citrus and herbs, and then grilled to perfection!
Juicy grilled pineapple topped with coconut ice cream, caramel sauce, and toasted coconut. A light and refreshing summer dessert!
This Spicy Honey Chicken is marinated in a southwest chipotle paste and then basted with a honey-vinegar mixture during the grilling process, for the perfect, crispy-sweet glaze!
Looking for a low-cal dinner idea to use up some of those garden fresh veggies you've probably got in abundance? This pizza is perfect! It's tasty, is easy, and it's great for those watching their calories!
Deliciously different and a breeze to throw together in a flash - you'll love the bright orange flavor and the hint of ginger and pineapple juice in the sauce. Lip smacking good!
This restaurant-quality steak is marinated in an herbed chimichurri sauce, grilled to perfection, and topped with a spicy-sweet pineapple salsa.
When temps are rising it's time to take dinner outside. These kabobs are absolutely perfect and completely customizable. Swap in your fav veggies, skewer up your favorite sausage and voila you've got a delicious dinner in only a matter of minutes!
Who says grilling is just for meats? Well, it’s not! Grilled Romaine Hearts with Caesar Vinaigrette is a delightful way to enjoy a classic salad.
A healthy dinner option that is packed with flavor!
This unbelievably juicy grilled pork tenderloin cooks in under 15 minutes! Pair with grilled vegetables for a filling and healthy dinner!
Use up those garden veggies in these easy kabobs!
Greek gyro lamb burgers have the same great flavors of a gyro in burger form. With a perfectly seasoned grilled lamb burger topped with homemade tzatziki sauce.
Get the Recipe from LIKE MOTHER LIKE DAUGHTER
Grilling is not just for dinner, but dessert too! Fresh peaches are caramelized to perfection and topped with a drizzle of honey and a dash of cinnamon. Add ice cream for ultimate dessert pleasure!
This Malibu Chicken is grilled, which makes it lighter in calories, yet simple and flavorful.
