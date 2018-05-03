10 dishes to rock your Cinco de Mayo party

Cinco de Mayo, celebrated on May 5th, is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy Mexican culture and heritage. Celebrate with friends and family and enjoy a South-of-the-border inspired meal features Instant Pot carnitas, easy sheet pan chicken fajitas, skillet beef tostada stacks, honey lime chicken kabobs and a fusion Tex-Mex jambalaya.Round out your meal with classic Spanish rice, easy refried beans and Mexican roasted corn. This collection is sure to turn your Cinco de Mayo celebration into a feast with these 10 dishes featuring the colorful flavors we’ve all grown to love.
Stacked Beef & Bean Tostada Skillet Get the recipe here Copycat Applebees Spicy Queso Blanco Get the recipe here Easy Spanish Rice Roasted Mexican Corn Tex-Mex Jambalaya Get the recipe here Sheet Pan Chili Lime Chicken Fajitas Get the recipe here Honey Lime Chicken Skewers Easy Refried Beans Instant Pot Carnitas Cinnamon Churros
Stackd Beef & Bean Tostada Skillet
Copycat Applebees Spicy Queso Blanco
Easy Spanish Rice
Get the recipe here
Roasted Mexican Corn
Get the recipe here
Tex-Mex Jambalaya
Sheet Pan Chili Lime Chicken Fajitas
Honey Lime Chicken Skewers
Get the recipe here
Easy Refried Beans
Get the recipe here
Instant Pot Carnitas
Get the recipe here
Cinnamon Churros
Get the recipe here
Advertisement
Don't Miss Galleries:
8 Great Simple Holiday Appetizers Everyone Will Love
21 Sugar-Free Peppermint Recipes
13 Easy Cookies To Bring To Your Next Holiday Party
Stacked Beef & Bean Tostada Skillet
Get the recipe here
Copycat Applebees Spicy Queso Blanco
Get the recipe here
Easy Spanish Rice
Roasted Mexican Corn
Tex-Mex Jambalaya
Get the recipe here
Sheet Pan Chili Lime Chicken Fajitas
Get the recipe here
Honey Lime Chicken Skewers
Easy Refried Beans
Instant Pot Carnitas
Cinnamon Churros
About the Author:
Melissa Sperka is the creator, Publisher, recipe developer and photographer of the blog Melissa’s Southern Style Kitchen. After winning the National Flour Power! baking contest, she also gained national attention with her blue ribbon Nested Potato Skins, featured in Southern Living Magazine. She is also a published author; her new book, Melissa’s Southern Cookbook: Tried-and-True Family Recipes, is available now. To Melissa, “Southern style” isn’t just about regional food, but about serving homemade dishes with grace, charm, and a healthy dose of Southern hospitality. In Melissa’s kitchen, homemade family-style meals are always on the menu.
MELISSA‘S BOOK
MORE FROM MELISSA
- Melissa’s Southern Style Kitchen
- @melissa_mssk
- +MelissaSperka
- melissasssk
- melissassouthernstylekitchen
View the original at Parade or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+