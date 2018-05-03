10 dishes to rock your Cinco de Mayo party

food

Cinco de Mayo, celebrated on May 5th, is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy Mexican culture and heritage. Celebrate with friends and family and enjoy a South-of-the-border inspired meal features Instant Pot carnitas, easy sheet pan chicken fajitas, skillet beef tostada stackshoney lime chicken kabobs and a fusion Tex-Mex jambalaya.Round out your meal with classic Spanish rice, easy refried beans and Mexican roasted cornThis collection is sure to turn your Cinco de Mayo celebration into a feast with these 10 dishes featuring the colorful flavors we’ve all grown to love.

Stackd Beef & Bean Tostada Skillet
Melissa's Southern Style Kitchen

Copycat Applebees Spicy Queso Blanco

Easy Spanish Rice
Spend with Pennies

Roasted Mexican Corn
Melissa's Southern Style Kitchen

Tex-Mex Jambalaya
A Culinry Journey with Chef Dennis

Sheet Pan Chili Lime Chicken Fajitas
Melissa's Southern Style Kitchen

Honey Lime Chicken Skewers
Kitchen Meets Girl

Easy Refried Beans
Melissa's Southern Style Kitchen

Instant Pot Carnitas
Skinny Taste

Cinnamon Churros
Chocolate Chocolate and more

Melissa Sperka is the creator, Publisher, recipe developer and photographer of the blog Melissa’s Southern Style Kitchen. After winning the National Flour Power! baking contest, she also gained national attention with her blue ribbon Nested Potato Skins, featured in Southern Living Magazine. She is also a published author; her new book, Melissa’s Southern Cookbook: Tried-and-True Family Recipes, is available now. To Melissa, “Southern style” isn’t just about regional food, but about serving homemade dishes with grace, charm, and a healthy dose of Southern hospitality. In Melissa’s kitchen, homemade family-style meals are always on the menu.

