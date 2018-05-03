10 dishes to rock your Cinco de Mayo party

Cinco de Mayo, celebrated on May 5th, is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy Mexican culture and heritage. Celebrate with friends and family and enjoy a South-of-the-border inspired meal features Instant Pot carnitas, easy sheet pan chicken fajitas, skillet beef tostada stacks, honey lime chicken kabobs and a fusion Tex-Mex jambalaya.Round out your meal with classic Spanish rice, easy refried beans and Mexican roasted corn. This collection is sure to turn your Cinco de Mayo celebration into a feast with these 10 dishes featuring the colorful flavors we’ve all grown to love.

Melissa's Southern Style Kitchen Stackd Beef & Bean Tostada Skillet Stacked Beef & Bean Tostada Skillet Get the recipe here 1 of 10 Copycat Applebees Spicy Queso Blanco Copycat Applebees Spicy Queso Blanco Get the recipe here 2 of 10 Spend with Pennies Easy Spanish Rice Easy Spanish Rice

Get the recipe here 3 of 10 Melissa's Southern Style Kitchen Roasted Mexican Corn Roasted Mexican Corn

Get the recipe here 4 of 10 A Culinry Journey with Chef Dennis Tex-Mex Jambalaya Tex-Mex Jambalaya Get the recipe here 5 of 10 Melissa's Southern Style Kitchen Sheet Pan Chili Lime Chicken Fajitas Sheet Pan Chili Lime Chicken Fajitas Get the recipe here 6 of 10 Kitchen Meets Girl Honey Lime Chicken Skewers Honey Lime Chicken Skewers

Get the recipe here 7 of 10 Melissa's Southern Style Kitchen Easy Refried Beans Easy Refried Beans

Get the recipe here 8 of 10 Skinny Taste Instant Pot Carnitas Instant Pot Carnitas

Get the recipe here 9 of 10 Chocolate Chocolate and more Cinnamon Churros Cinnamon Churros

Get the recipe here 10 of 10

About the Author:

Melissa Sperka is the creator, Publisher, recipe developer and photographer of the blog Melissa’s Southern Style Kitchen. After winning the National Flour Power! baking contest, she also gained national attention with her blue ribbon Nested Potato Skins, featured in Southern Living Magazine. She is also a published author; her new book, Melissa’s Southern Cookbook: Tried-and-True Family Recipes, is available now. To Melissa, “Southern style” isn’t just about regional food, but about serving homemade dishes with grace, charm, and a healthy dose of Southern hospitality. In Melissa’s kitchen, homemade family-style meals are always on the menu.

