18 flavorful chicken recipes for everyday meals

When I’m in need of a quick, simple meal during the week, I usually turn to chicken – simply because it’s economical and easy to cook, yet delicious and protein-rich.
Chicken is a versatile ingredient that can be eaten with rice, over noodles, as a salad, or even alone. The variety of ways which you can cook chicken is plentiful, and because of that, it’s perfect for any day.
Here are 18 flavourful chicken recipes for everyday meals. Browse through them, pick your favorites, and let’s cook chicken today!
Felicia Lim is the author of the food blog Dish by Dish, where personal stories intertwine with simple, healthy recipes (most of which are gluten-free or grain-free).
Drop by her blog and say hello, preferably with a cookie in one hand, and a steeping mug of tea in the other!
Roasted Asian Glazed Chicken Thighs
Grilled Chicken Satay with Almond Butter Sauce
Rosemary Chicken Bacon and Avocado Salad
Satay Chicken Noodle Salad
Simple Basil Chicken Curry with Coconut Ginger Lime Rice
Honey Sesame Chicken
Cashew Chicken
Saucy Thai Basil Chicken Noodle Bowl
Walnut Crusted Chicken
Sheet Pan Cuban Chicken With Citrus Avocado Salsa
Badami Chicken Curry
Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry
Dump-and-Bake Healthy Chicken Parmesan
Skillet Chicken with Garlic Herb Butter Sauce
Pineapple BBQ Chicken Foil Packets
One Pan Chicken and Potatoes with Garlic Parmesan Spinach Cream Sauce
Baked Honey Glazed Chicken
Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken so full of flavour, yet so simple, that these need no marinating. Who has time to marinade anyway?
Grilled chicken satay with almond butter sauce is a recipe you’ll be making over and over again! Marinated in coconut milk and flavorful spices, grilled and served with a mouthwatering sweet and spicy almond butter sauce for dipping.
A super simple, satisfying and incredible salad bowl that will fill you up and tastes so good!
If you like satay chicken, then you’re going to love this noodle salad! This is fantastic served warm or at room temperature. If you’re entertaining, lay everything out in separate bowls and let everyone help themselves!
Simple yet bursting with so much flavor, this is one meal you definitely must try!
Honey sesame chicken – best-ever and easiest honey sesame chicken recipe with chicken, sticky sweet and savory honey sauce with sesame!
This cashew chicken is a Chinese takeout classic that’s sure to please! Delicious flavors and lots of veggies!
Saucy Thai basil chicken noodle bowl is a creamy blend of Asian flavors. It's a little bit sweet and spicy and a whole bunch delicious!
This walnut crusted chicken is comforting enough for Sunday dinner with just the family, but can also be pretty low key for a quick weeknight meal.
We're taking sheet pan dinners to a whole new level with this sheet pan Cuban chicken with citrus avocado salsa.
Badami chicken curry is a rich chicken curry made along with almonds.
This recipe for chicken and broccoli stir fry is a classic dish of chicken sauteed with fresh broccoli florets and coated in a savory sauce. You can have a healthy and easy dinner on the table in 30 minutes!
This dump-and-bake healthy chicken parmesan is an easy dinner with no prep work necessary!
Super quick and easy skillet seared chicken topped with a delicious garlic and herb pan sauce that’s sure to please! A perfect chicken recipe for busy weeknights.
Moist and tender chicken breasts are cooked to perfection in foil packets with sweet pineapple and delicious veggies.
Chicken thighs and potatoes are pan-seared, then finished in a delicious creamy sauce that perfectly combines all the flavors of garlic, tomato, spinach, spices and cheese.
These sticky honey glazed chicken drumsticks are finger-lickin’ good!! The honey-soy glaze make the drumsticks so flavorful and completely irresistible.
This teriyaki chicken is a super easy chicken recipe cooked in 10-minutes with no marinating!
