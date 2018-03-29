18 flavorful chicken recipes for everyday meals

When I’m in need of a quick, simple meal during the week, I usually turn to chicken – simply because it’s economical and easy to cook, yet delicious and protein-rich.

Chicken is a versatile ingredient that can be eaten with rice, over noodles, as a salad, or even alone. The variety of ways which you can cook chicken is plentiful, and because of that, it’s perfect for any day.

Here are 18 flavourful chicken recipes for everyday meals. Browse through them, pick your favorites, and let’s cook chicken today!

Felicia Lim is the author of the food blog Dish by Dish, where personal stories intertwine with simple, healthy recipes (most of which are gluten-free or grain-free).

Drop by her blog and say hello, preferably with a cookie in one hand, and a steeping mug of tea in the other!

Cafe Delites Roasted Asian Glazed Chicken Thighs Chicken so full of flavour, yet so simple, that these need no marinating. Who has time to marinade anyway? Get the recipe here! 1 of 18 Recipe Runner Grilled Chicken Satay with Almond Butter Sauce Grilled chicken satay with almond butter sauce is a recipe you’ll be making over and over again! Marinated in coconut milk and flavorful spices, grilled and served with a mouthwatering sweet and spicy almond butter sauce for dipping. Get the recipe here! 2 of 18 How Sweet Eats Rosemary Chicken Bacon and Avocado Salad A super simple, satisfying and incredible salad bowl that will fill you up and tastes so good! Get the recipe here! 3 of 18 RecipeTin Eats Satay Chicken Noodle Salad If you like satay chicken, then you’re going to love this noodle salad! This is fantastic served warm or at room temperature. If you’re entertaining, lay everything out in separate bowls and let everyone help themselves! Get the recipe here! 4 of 18 Half Baked Harvest Simple Basil Chicken Curry with Coconut Ginger Lime Rice Simple yet bursting with so much flavor, this is one meal you definitely must try! Get the recipe here! 5 of 18 Rasa Malaysia Honey Sesame Chicken Honey sesame chicken – best-ever and easiest honey sesame chicken recipe with chicken, sticky sweet and savory honey sauce with sesame! Get the recipe here! 6 of 18 Cooking Classy Cashew Chicken This cashew chicken is a Chinese takeout classic that’s sure to please! Delicious flavors and lots of veggies! Get the recipe here! 7 of 18 Hostess at Heart Saucy Thai Basil Chicken Noodle Bowl Saucy Thai basil chicken noodle bowl is a creamy blend of Asian flavors. It's a little bit sweet and spicy and a whole bunch delicious! Get the recipe here! 8 of 18 Sally's Baking Addiction Walnut Crusted Chicken This walnut crusted chicken is comforting enough for Sunday dinner with just the family, but can also be pretty low key for a quick weeknight meal. Get the recipe here! 9 of 18 Half Baked Harvest Sheet Pan Cuban Chicken With Citrus Avocado Salsa We're taking sheet pan dinners to a whole new level with this sheet pan Cuban chicken with citrus avocado salsa. Get the recipe here! 10 of 18 Whisk Affair Badami Chicken Curry Badami chicken curry is a rich chicken curry made along with almonds. Get the recipe here! 11 of 18 Dinner at the Zoo Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry This recipe for chicken and broccoli stir fry is a classic dish of chicken sauteed with fresh broccoli florets and coated in a savory sauce. You can have a healthy and easy dinner on the table in 30 minutes! Get the recipe here! 12 of 18 The Seasoned Mom Dump-and-Bake Healthy Chicken Parmesan This dump-and-bake healthy chicken parmesan is an easy dinner with no prep work necessary! Get the recipe here! 13 of 18 Cooking Classy Skillet Chicken with Garlic Herb Butter Sauce Super quick and easy skillet seared chicken topped with a delicious garlic and herb pan sauce that’s sure to please! A perfect chicken recipe for busy weeknights. Get the recipe here! 14 of 18 Eat Well 101 Pineapple BBQ Chicken Foil Packets Moist and tender chicken breasts are cooked to perfection in foil packets with sweet pineapple and delicious veggies. Get the recipe here! 15 of 18 Eat Well 101 One Pan Chicken and Potatoes with Garlic Parmesan Spinach Cream Sauce Chicken thighs and potatoes are pan-seared, then finished in a delicious creamy sauce that perfectly combines all the flavors of garlic, tomato, spinach, spices and cheese. Get the recipe here! 16 of 18 Natasha's Kitchen Baked Honey Glazed Chicken These sticky honey glazed chicken drumsticks are finger-lickin’ good!! The honey-soy glaze make the drumsticks so flavorful and completely irresistible. Get the recipe here! 17 of 18 Cafe Delites Teriyaki Chicken This teriyaki chicken is a super easy chicken recipe cooked in 10-minutes with no marinating! Get the recipe here! 18 of 18 Advertisement Don't Miss Galleries: 8 Great Simple Holiday Appetizers Everyone Will Love 21 Sugar-Free Peppermint Recipes 13 Easy Cookies To Bring To Your Next Holiday Party Replay Gallery See All Prev Next

View the original at Parade or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.