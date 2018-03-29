18 flavorful chicken recipes for everyday meals

food

When I’m in need of a quick, simple meal during the week, I usually turn to chicken – simply because it’s economical and easy to cook, yet delicious and protein-rich.

Chicken is a versatile ingredient that can be eaten with rice, over noodles, as a salad, or even alone. The variety of ways which you can cook chicken is plentiful, and because of that, it’s perfect for any day.

Here are 18 flavourful chicken recipes for everyday meals. Browse through them, pick your favorites, and let’s cook chicken today!

Felicia Lim is the author of the food blog Dish by Dish, where personal stories intertwine with simple, healthy recipes (most of which are gluten-free or grain-free).

Drop by her blog and say hello, preferably with a cookie in one hand, and a steeping mug of tea in the other!

Roasted Asian Glazed Chicken Thighs
Cafe Delites

Roasted Asian Glazed Chicken Thighs

Chicken so full of flavour, yet so simple, that these need no marinating. Who has time to marinade anyway?

Get the recipe here!

Grilled Chicken Satay with Almond Butter Sauce
Recipe Runner

Grilled Chicken Satay with Almond Butter Sauce

Grilled chicken satay with almond butter sauce is a recipe you’ll be making over and over again! Marinated in coconut milk and flavorful spices, grilled and served with a mouthwatering sweet and spicy almond butter sauce for dipping.

Get the recipe here!

Rosemary Chicken Bacon and Avocado Salad
How Sweet Eats

Rosemary Chicken Bacon and Avocado Salad

A super simple, satisfying and incredible salad bowl that will fill you up and tastes so good!

Get the recipe here!

Satay Chicken Noodle Salad
RecipeTin Eats

Satay Chicken Noodle Salad

If you like satay chicken, then you’re going to love this noodle salad! This is fantastic served warm or at room temperature. If you’re entertaining, lay everything out in separate bowls and let everyone help themselves!

Get the recipe here!

Simple Basil Chicken Curry with Coconut Ginger Lime Rice
Half Baked Harvest

Simple Basil Chicken Curry with Coconut Ginger Lime Rice

Simple yet bursting with so much flavor, this is one meal you definitely must try!

Get the recipe here!

Honey Sesame Chicken
Rasa Malaysia

Honey Sesame Chicken

Honey sesame chicken – best-ever and easiest honey sesame chicken recipe with chicken, sticky sweet and savory honey sauce with sesame!

Get the recipe here!

Cashew Chicken
Cooking Classy

Cashew Chicken

This cashew chicken is a Chinese takeout classic that’s sure to please! Delicious flavors and lots of veggies!

Get the recipe here!

Saucy Thai Basil Chicken Noodle Bowl
Hostess at Heart

Saucy Thai Basil Chicken Noodle Bowl

Saucy Thai basil chicken noodle bowl is a creamy blend of Asian flavors.  It's a little bit sweet and spicy and a whole bunch delicious!

Get the recipe here!

Walnut Crusted Chicken
Sally's Baking Addiction

Walnut Crusted Chicken

This walnut crusted chicken is comforting enough for Sunday dinner with just the family, but can also be pretty low key for a quick weeknight meal.

Get the recipe here!

Sheet Pan Cuban Chicken With Citrus Avocado Salsa
Half Baked Harvest

Sheet Pan Cuban Chicken With Citrus Avocado Salsa

We're taking sheet pan dinners to a whole new level with this sheet pan Cuban chicken with citrus avocado salsa.

Get the recipe here!

Badami Chicken Curry
Whisk Affair

Badami Chicken Curry

Badami chicken curry is a rich chicken curry made along with almonds.

Get the recipe here!

Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry
Dinner at the Zoo

Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry

This recipe for chicken and broccoli stir fry is a classic dish of chicken sauteed with fresh broccoli florets and coated in a savory sauce. You can have a healthy and easy dinner on the table in 30 minutes!

Get the recipe here!

Dump-and-Bake Healthy Chicken Parmesan
The Seasoned Mom

Dump-and-Bake Healthy Chicken Parmesan

This dump-and-bake healthy chicken parmesan is an easy dinner with no prep work necessary!

Get the recipe here!

Skillet Chicken with Garlic Herb Butter Sauce
Cooking Classy

Skillet Chicken with Garlic Herb Butter Sauce

Super quick and easy skillet seared chicken topped with a delicious garlic and herb pan sauce that’s sure to please! A perfect chicken recipe for busy weeknights.

Get the recipe here!

Pineapple BBQ Chicken Foil Packets
Eat Well 101

Pineapple BBQ Chicken Foil Packets

Moist and tender chicken breasts are cooked to perfection in foil packets with sweet pineapple and delicious veggies.

Get the recipe here!

One Pan Chicken and Potatoes with Garlic Parmesan Spinach Cream Sauce
Eat Well 101

One Pan Chicken and Potatoes with Garlic Parmesan Spinach Cream Sauce

Chicken thighs and potatoes are pan-seared, then finished in a delicious creamy sauce that perfectly combines all the flavors of garlic, tomato, spinach, spices and cheese.

Get the recipe here!

Baked Honey Glazed Chicken
Natasha's Kitchen

Baked Honey Glazed Chicken

These sticky honey glazed chicken drumsticks are finger-lickin’ good!! The honey-soy glaze make the drumsticks so flavorful and completely irresistible.

Get the recipe here!

Teriyaki Chicken
Cafe Delites

Teriyaki Chicken

This teriyaki chicken is a super easy chicken recipe cooked in 10-minutes with no marinating!

Get the recipe here!

