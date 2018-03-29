3 great recipes using avocados

In our What America Eats At Home series, Chef Jon Ashton throws together three delicious recipes using a common ingredient you probably already have in your pantry. We’ve covered classic staples like cheddar cheese and canned tomatoes. This month, Jon goes to work with cool, creamy avocados. Guacamole’s the obvious choice, but what about avocado deviled eggs, for an extra-creamy bite? Have you tried dressing your steak with a rich avocado chimichurri? Or, if you’re feeling really adventurous, how about an avocado-Nutella popsicle? Get all three recipes in the video below.
