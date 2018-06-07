Jersey-made candles smell like brunch, gin and tonic

Sips returns for the summer, with higher prices and an eye toward upscale bars

May 31

The word brunch might evoke the aroma of French toast or eggs, perhaps a cold glass of orange juice with a splash or two of sparkling wine. According to the Wax Cabin Candle Co. in Mendham, N.J., brunch means blood orange, roses, chardonnay, and grapefruit.

The company, founded by graphic-designer-turned-candlemaker Jennifer Gunn, offers a selection of boozy candles in fragrances like gin and tonic, French 75, and peach Bellini. Nonalcoholic scents include “cozy cabin” and “sunrise.”

When burning, the brunch candle emits a sweet, fresh citrus scent. The gin and tonic candle is woodsier and smells like soothing herbs. The soy-based, handmade candles are gift-friendly and packaged in glass jars with metal screw-top lids and bright, colorful labels.

Wax Cabin Candles are sold in various stores in more than a dozen states, as well as online.

Wax Cabin Candles, $20 at waxcabincandleco.com.