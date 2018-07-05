How to order a Philly cheesesteak

Philly cheesesteak: Everything you need to know

The Philly cheesesteak may be a relatively simply sandwich, but it has enough nuance you might be confused on how to order one. Here’s what to do:

“A cheesesteak wit,” is what you say if you want onions.

“A cheesesteak witout,” is what you say if you don’t want onions.

That said, no one will mind if you’re a stickler for proper diction and you order your cheesesteak “with” or “without” and complete the sentence with “onions.”

At some locations, you may be asked to specify whether you want American cheese, provolone cheese or Cheez Whiz.

So, for example, you might order “One Whiz, wit (or witout)”; “One American, wit (or witout)”; or “One provolone, wit (or witout)”

Don’t ask for Swiss cheese. Presidential candidate John Kerry made that mistake.

And don’t even think of asking for rare, medium rare or medium. All cheesesteaks essentially are well done.

