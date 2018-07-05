food

How to order a Philly cheesesteak

cheesesteak-16012018-0002
Camera icon AP
A cheesesteak from Liberty Cheesesteak Company.
by , Staff Writer @jgambardello | jgambardello@phillynews.com
Close icon

Joseph A. Gambardello

Staff Writer

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks. 

More by Joseph A. Gambardello

More from Joseph A. Gambardello Arrow icon

The Philly cheesesteak may be a relatively simply sandwich, but it has enough nuance you might be confused on how to order one. Here’s what to do:

“A cheesesteak wit,” is what you say if you want onions.

“A cheesesteak witout,” is what you say if you don’t want onions.

That said, no one will mind if you’re a stickler for proper diction and you order your cheesesteak “with” or “without” and complete the sentence with “onions.”

>> READ MORE: Philly cheesesteak: Everything you need to know

At some locations, you may be asked to specify whether you want American cheese, provolone cheese or Cheez Whiz.

So, for example, you might order “One Whiz, wit (or witout)”; “One American, wit (or witout)”; or “One provolone, wit (or witout)”

Don’t ask for Swiss cheese. Presidential candidate John Kerry made that mistake.

And don’t even think of asking for rare, medium rare or medium. All cheesesteaks essentially are well done.

>> READ MORE: How to make a Philly cheesesteak

More Coverage

Published: