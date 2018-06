Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Silence DoGood’s Tavern

216 Market St., 5-7 p.m. weekdays

Newly renovated, this chill Old City drop-in rocks not only a respectable tap list (14, mainly locals) but also a menu of tasty values. Take the daily flatbread ($5). Since DoGood’s shares a kitchen with the pizzeria Big Ass Slices next door, expect massive hunks of deliciousness. This El Diablo, with pepperoni, sausage, hot peppers, and sriracha, measured an honest 9×12. A perfect share.