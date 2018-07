Beer and water, ordered by text to your seat at Citizens Bank Park

Dinosaur egg: It's what's for breakfast at Over Easy Breakfast Club

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Nom Wah Tea Parlor

218 N. 13th St., 4-6 p.m. weekdays.

Lopping $1 off the price of a beer as a “happy-hour special” ordinarily just doesn’t cut it. But with $4 bottles of Tsingtao and Tiger and a dim-sum menu, Nom Wah on the Vine Street end of Chinatown is a true deal. Hits include cilantro and scallion rice rolls ($3.50), tofu skin rolls ($4.50), and those old-school thick-wrapper egg rolls ($7)