Garces Foundation gathers chefs Friday to benefit immigrant community

Chef Jose Garces working the room during the 2013 edition of the Garces Foundation gala.

Timing is everything, and the Garces Foundation’s annual fundraising gala could not be more on point.

The foundation, created by chef Jose Garces and dentist Beatriz Garces in 2012, champions Philadelphia’s immigrant community, which, as anyone following the news knows, is top of mind these days.

“Think Local, Give Local” — Friday, April 13 at the Loews Philadelphia, 12th and Market Streets — includes chef tastings and a food-themed silent auction. Among the items is a New Year’s Eve overnight package at LUMA Hotel Times Square. Also, sponsor Tito’s Handmade Vodka will match the first $5,000 raised for each live auction item.

Garces’ restaurants — 24, Amada, Buena Onda, Distrito, Distrito Moorestown, Garces Events, Garces Trading Company, JG Domestic, Olón and Okatshe (at Tropicana Atlantic City), Ortzi NYC, The Olde Bar, Tinto, Village Whiskey, Volvér — will have stations serving food.

Other restaurants and chefs are on board, including:

General admission ($150) is from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are available through this link.

