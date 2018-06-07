Frankie Ann's restaurant hosting opening-day block party

“Frankie Ann’s” under its former name and ownership as “Rembrandt’s” at 23rd and Aspen Streets in Fairmount.

Frankie Ann’s, the Fairmount restaurant formerly known as Rembrandt’s, is opening today, June 7, and it’s holding a block party to celebrate.

The family-friendly event starts at 4 p.m. on the 2200 block of Aspen Street. Among the activities are a photo booth, ice cream truck and a pony, available for petting. (Sorry, no pony rides.) Beers will be available for $5 each; attendees can try appetizers for free.

Rembrant’s closed in July after 32 years. New building owner Jack McDavid has leased it out to a new operator, James DiBartolo, who named the restaurant after his wife, general manager Tom Hannafin said.

The name is a surprise, according to Hannafin, one DiBartolo’s wife will discover during today’s event.

Frankie Ann’s will serve American fare; the menu was designed by chef Daniel Magee.

Additional block party attractions include performances by DJ Jerry Blavat and the South Philly String Band and a raffle for an autographed Flyers’ jersey, Phillies tickets, and four VIP seats to the Filmore to see the Wonder Years on Friday.

To attend, simply show up at 4 p.m. — no RSVP or ticket is necessary.

“We’re a friendly neighborhood place,” Hannafin said. “We’re excited to be in the Fairmount neighborhood, and we look forward to meeting everyone.”