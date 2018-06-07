Frankie Ann's restaurant hosting opening-day block party

Frankie Ann’s, the Fairmount restaurant formerly known as Rembrandt’s, is opening today, June 7, and it’s holding a block party to celebrate.
The family-friendly event starts at 4 p.m. on the 2200 block of Aspen Street. Among the activities are a photo booth, ice cream truck and a pony, available for petting. (Sorry, no pony rides.) Beers will be available for $5 each; attendees can try appetizers for free.
Rembrant’s closed in July after 32 years. New building owner Jack McDavid has leased it out to a new operator, James DiBartolo, who named the restaurant after his wife, general manager Tom Hannafin said.
The name is a surprise, according to Hannafin, one DiBartolo’s wife will discover during today’s event.
Frankie Ann’s will serve American fare; the menu was designed by chef Daniel Magee.
Additional block party attractions include performances by DJ Jerry Blavat and the South Philly String Band and a raffle for an autographed Flyers’ jersey, Phillies tickets, and four VIP seats to the Filmore to see the Wonder Years on Friday.
To attend, simply show up at 4 p.m. — no RSVP or ticket is necessary.
“We’re a friendly neighborhood place,” Hannafin said. “We’re excited to be in the Fairmount neighborhood, and we look forward to meeting everyone.”