Easter baskets to fill with candy and gifts

Stores are flooded with a dizzying array of pre-made Easter baskets that are stuffed with treats and wrapped in plastic, but area Target locations also offer a range of ideas for those who prefer to build their own.
Target’s Spritz baskets, lined with cloth that comes in madras print, are sturdy enough to carry candy, toys, flowers, or a gift for a host. They could be used to collect eggs at an egg hunt, or even as holiday decorations.
Target also offers felt baskets with bunny ears that are more child-friendly, as well as plain baskets without cloth liners. The baskets are available in a variety of sizes and colors.
Spritz Easter Medium Chipwood Basket with Madras Pattern Liner, $10 at area Target stores and target.com.
