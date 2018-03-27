Chocolate cake without flour for Passover

With Passover approaching, one of the region’s largest bakers, Classic Cake, offers a flourless chocolate cake to serve for dessert. Executive pastry chef Robert Bennett, who honed his skills over 14 years at Le Bec-Fin before taking the helm at Classic, also makes coconut macaroons for the holiday.
The “Chocolate Heaven” cake, which is gluten-free and also nondairy, is made with chocolate, sugar, margarine, coffee, and eggs. It’s available year-round but is particularly popular at this time of year, Bennett said.
Denser in texture than a pastry made with flour, the cake is moist, rich, and fudgy. Airy whipped topping decorated with chocolate shavings adds a cool creaminess.
Classic, which operates a massive commercial bakery in Port Richmond, sells the treats at its retail location in Cherry Hill. A second retail bakery and cafe is expected to open this year at 16th and JFK in Philadelphia.
Chocolate Heaven cake, $24.95 at Classic Cake, 480 E. Evesham Rd., Cherry Hill 08003; classiccake.com.
