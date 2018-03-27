Chocolate cake without flour for Passover

Whether it's chips, crickets or vegetables, Pennsylvanians are buying more organic food than ever

Allison Steele writes about food and booze culture in Philadelphia and beyond.

With Passover approaching, one of the region’s largest bakers, Classic Cake, offers a flourless chocolate cake to serve for dessert. Executive pastry chef Robert Bennett, who honed his skills over 14 years at Le Bec-Fin before taking the helm at Classic, also makes coconut macaroons for the holiday.

The “Chocolate Heaven” cake, which is gluten-free and also nondairy, is made with chocolate, sugar, margarine, coffee, and eggs. It’s available year-round but is particularly popular at this time of year, Bennett said.

Denser in texture than a pastry made with flour, the cake is moist, rich, and fudgy. Airy whipped topping decorated with chocolate shavings adds a cool creaminess.

Classic, which operates a massive commercial bakery in Port Richmond, sells the treats at its retail location in Cherry Hill. A second retail bakery and cafe is expected to open this year at 16th and JFK in Philadelphia.

Chocolate Heaven cake, $24.95 at Classic Cake, 480 E. Evesham Rd., Cherry Hill 08003; classiccake.com.

