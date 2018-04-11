With a wire, soft cheese turns into neat slices

Allison Steele writes about food and booze culture in Philadelphia and beyond.

Shiny, handcrafted cheese tools are pretty to look at and appealing to display alongside a cheese plate. But some cheese enthusiasts say a sturdy wire can be just as useful to have on hand, especially when it comes to serving softer wedges.

A basic stainless steel wire with a handle on each end, sold at kitchen supply stores such as Fante’s in the Italian Market, can be used to slice neatly through messy, melty cheeses. Using a fine wire makes a clean, sharp cut that results in a nice-looking, manageable serving of cheese.

Cheese wire tools can also used for butter, cheesecakes, and other densely baked goods, such as layer cakes.

Cheese wire, $4.99 at Fante’s Kitchen Shop, 1006 S. Ninth St.; fantes.com.

