Cocktails to pair with everything from the Clash to Run-DMC

The best way to listen to David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars is with a fizzy champagne cocktail in hand. Dropping the needle on James Brown’s Live at the Apollo? Sip scotch with amaretto and orange peel, or get moving with a high-energy drink made from espresso, vodka, and Frangelico.
This is all according to Booze and Vinyl: A Spirited Guide to Great Music & Mixed Drinks, an extensive guide for listening to 70 records that pairs cocktail recipes with each A and B side, and that even suggests occasions for each. To be released April 17 by Running Press, it’s the third book authored by André and Tenaya Darlington, a local brother-sister team known for their expertise in cheese, cocktails, and home entertaining.
The book features hard rock like AC/DC, hip-hop staples like De La Soul’s 3 Feet High and Rising, older favorites like Johnny Cash, and modern classics like Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black. It’s illustrated with album art, vibrant recipes, and scene-setting photographs that evoke loose, late-night parties among friends. And for nonpurists, no turntable is required — the drinks taste just fine alongside a digital soundtrack.
— Allison Steele
Booze and Vinyl, $25; in bookstores April 17.
